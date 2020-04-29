Zambia has recorded 2 more COVID-19 cases out of 355 tests conducted in the last 24 hours, Health Minister Dr. Chitalu Chilufya has said.

He said the two cases involve a truck driver who was transiting from Daresalam to the Copperbelt while the second case is from a Lusaka based man of Lusaka West.

Speaking at the latest COVID-19 update, Dr. Chilufya, however, said 12 recoveries have been recorded, 5 among them being health workers.

He said cumulatively cases now stands at 97, 54 recoveries, 3 deaths, and 40 active cases.

And Dr. Chilufya has expressed concern with the continued politicking of the Coronavirus pandemic by some politicians who want to gain political mileage out of the pandemic.

“Together we shall win the war but I should send an alarm that this is not the time to play politics.COVID-19 knows no politics and should therefore not be politicized” he said and called on all opposition political leaders to work together.

Meanwhile, Dr. Chilufya has disclosed that a total amount of 1,054,000 Kwacha has so far been raised from monetary donations as of this week apart from other donations that are non-monetary.

He said it is unfortunate that some people are peddling falsehoods on the utilization of donated funds and assured that every penny has been accounted for and will be used accordingly and will trickle down to the community.

He explained that all donated items whether monetary or in-kind are well accounted for and deposited in the ministry’s account which already had 51 million contingency funds as decreed by President Edgar Lungu.

He said the ministry remains transparent and will not drain out energies to engage in negative talk but will focus on addressing the issue at hand.

“Our records are up to date and every penny has been accounted for as we work together to make sure there is no room for any pilferage” he assured.

On the mass screening, Dr. Chilufya said Madras, as well as Kamwala, will continue to be screened before the exercise extends to other places and announced that the government has dispatched a technical team to Nakonde to enhance surveillance and cross border control.

“We will soon reach the plateau and start going down and let’s remain hopeful as we adhere to all the measures put in place,” he said.

Meanwhile, Vision Ambassadors have donated 10,000 worth of face mask towards the fight and joined several other well-wishers including the Anglican church which donated various items such as hand washing buckets, sanitizers, and face masks amounting to 260,000 kwacha.

