Chingola District Commissioner Agnes Tonga has today flagged off the COVID-19 sensitization programme aimed at raising awareness on the deadly coronavirus.

Speaking after flagging off the programme at her office, Ms. Tonga has thanked the Zambia Red Cross Society for partnering with the Ministry of Health and the Zambia News and Information Services (ZANIS), to help spread the message.

Ms. Tonga said the sensitization programme has come at the right time when the district is one of the hotspots in the country.

She expressed optimism that after this sensitization programme, more people will start practicing preventive measures against the spread of COVID-19.

She has since urged the sensitisation team to ensure that the message is rightly delivered to the people so that they are well informed.

And Zambia Red Cross Society Chingola branch president, Berrington Musonda said the society has a mandate to save lives and reach out to everyone.

Mr. Musonda assured the DC that COVID-19 messages will be disseminated correctly so that more people are aware of the disease.

He said the collaboration with Ministry of Health and ZANIS will in some way help overcome the spread of the pandemic.

And some Chingola residents have thanked the Zambia Red Cross for partnering with the Ministry of Health and ZANIS to sensitize the public.

