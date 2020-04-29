Minister of Agriculture Michael Katambo has joined other stakeholders in welcoming President Edgar Lungu’s directive for farmers to increase their production and supply local chain stores.

Mr. Katambo has, therefore, urged farmers to heed to the Presidential directive and supply the local market in the wake of COVID-19.

He said this is the only way that local farmers can benefit from the readily available market and better their livelihood.

The Minister said this when BuyZed campaign founder, Evans Ng’oma, paid a courtesy call on him.

Meanwhile, BuyZed founder, Evans Ngoma, revealed that Zambians have in the recent past been able to satisfy the market with potatoes and other fresh farm produce such as maize.

Mr. Ngoma has however called for increased supply of locally produced farm products to chain stores.

He said the economic lockdowns in neighbouring countries has broadened chances of local producers to believe in homegrown solutions.

