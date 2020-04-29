Minister of Agriculture Michael Katambo has joined other stakeholders in welcoming President Edgar Lungu’s directive for farmers to increase their production and supply local chain stores.
Mr. Katambo has, therefore, urged farmers to heed to the Presidential directive and supply the local market in the wake of COVID-19.
He said this is the only way that local farmers can benefit from the readily available market and better their livelihood.
The Minister said this when BuyZed campaign founder, Evans Ng’oma, paid a courtesy call on him.
Meanwhile, BuyZed founder, Evans Ngoma, revealed that Zambians have in the recent past been able to satisfy the market with potatoes and other fresh farm produce such as maize.
Mr. Ngoma has however called for increased supply of locally produced farm products to chain stores.
He said the economic lockdowns in neighbouring countries has broadened chances of local producers to believe in homegrown solutions.
Dont get too excited boss, the chain stores always have ways and means to discourage local suppliers if they dont want to buy from you. First of all they offer you such a low price that you consider if it is better to find another market because the payment terms are also after 45 to 60 days from your first invoice. If you agree to their first demand, than they come out with ‘if you want to start supllying us than you need to supply our country wide stores’, which is distant places such as chipata and mongu. Which small supplier can manage to do this? So they send you away in there smart way and nobody gets hurt.
Nothing works properly under PF, Ministers and cadres have rigged the Saudi goat export project. I’ve no doubt that the opportunity will slip through our hands. So Michael Katambo doesn’t know what he’s talking about