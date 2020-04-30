The provincial administration in Muchinga has rescinded the decision it made two days ago to temporarily ban public buses from Lusaka and Copperbelt provinces to enter Nakonde district. Muchinga Province Minister Malozo Sichone told ZANIS in Chinsali today that following the arrival of health experts in Nakonde, the provincial administration has temporarily allowed the flow of buses into Nakonde.

Mr. Sichone also disclosed that the provincial administration has received enough test kits to screen people for COVID -19 in Nakonde. He said the arrival of health experts and more test kits in Nakonde is what made the provincial administration to halt its earlier decision.

The minister said this is meant to give chance to the health experts to do their work and advise the government accordingly. Mr. Sichone said the travelling public will be informed in due course on the next course of action after the mass screening in the area.

“We have just temporarily allowed the flow of buses into Nakonde from Lusaka and the Copperbelt province and will inform the public on the next move after few days,” he said.

The Provincial Administration has since apologised to the travelling public on the inconvenience caused stressing that this is in the interest of promoting public health of the Zambian citizens. On Tuesday this week, Mr. Sichone directed that no passenger aboard buses coming from Lusaka and Copperbelt provinces will be allowed to enter Nakonde district. The temporal ban, which was to last for 14 days, was supposed to be effected today, Thursday April 30, 2020.

Mr. Sichone explained that the directive to halt the movement of all passengers on buses from the Copperbelt and Lusaka was in a bid to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in the province and allow massive screening for the virus in the border town. He added that the banning of buses from coming in and out of Nakonde district will protect the province from recording any case of coronavirus as health workers get on the ground to do massive screening.

The Minister said allowing public buses to come in and out of the province possess great risk not only to the people of Muchinga but the entire nation. The planned massive screening in the border town of Nakonde follows reports of a Chingola couple that travelled from Dar -es-salaam in Tanzania via Nakonde and one truck driver who tested positive to COVID -19.

