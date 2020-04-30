Zambia has recorded 9 new COVID-19 cases out of the 307 tests conducted in the last 24 hours bringing the cumulative total to 106, Health Minister Dr. Chitalu Chilufya has said.

Speaking during the latest COVID-19 update, Dr. Chilufya has said the cases involve 3 truck drivers, an Asian and the rest are from the mass screening.

“The cases involve 3 truck drivers and one national from Asia who recently came into the country as a consultant for work. The remaining cases include contacts of cases we have reported before from Chawama Chipata and Kanyama and also from the community screening and targeted testing that we are doing while one is from health care facility-based surveillance” Dr. Chilufya disclosed.

And Dr. Chilufya has disclosed that the 10-year-old COVID-19 patient of Kabwe has been discharged after she tested negative twice, bringing the total number of recoveries to 55 while 48 are active cases and 3 deaths.

The minister has emphasized the need to try and avoid new infections by adhering to all the necessary measures to contain the pandemic.

He said aggressive contact tracing is underway in various parts of the country and said the exercise will be escalated to find as many contacts as possible to avoid new human to human transmission.

Dr. Chilufya named Rhodespark as the next target in Lusaka to undergo massive screening and said sensitization and disinfection of public places will equally continue.

Dr. Chilufya assured that the government under the watchful eye of President Edgar Lungu is ensuring that the economy is running amidst a robust COVID-19 preventive strategy.

“Let’s stay home, let be safe, let’s avoid non-essential travels and avoid public gatherings. Should you have any public gatherings, make sure you meet all the set standards” he said and called for collective responsibility and patriotism to effectively fight COVID-19.

