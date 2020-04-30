Zambia has recorded 9 new COVID-19 cases out of the 307 tests conducted in the last 24 hours bringing the cumulative total to 106, Health Minister Dr. Chitalu Chilufya has said.
Speaking during the latest COVID-19 update, Dr. Chilufya has said the cases involve 3 truck drivers, an Asian and the rest are from the mass screening.
“The cases involve 3 truck drivers and one national from Asia who recently came into the country as a consultant for work. The remaining cases include contacts of cases we have reported before from Chawama Chipata and Kanyama and also from the community screening and targeted testing that we are doing while one is from health care facility-based surveillance” Dr. Chilufya disclosed.
And Dr. Chilufya has disclosed that the 10-year-old COVID-19 patient of Kabwe has been discharged after she tested negative twice, bringing the total number of recoveries to 55 while 48 are active cases and 3 deaths.
The minister has emphasized the need to try and avoid new infections by adhering to all the necessary measures to contain the pandemic.
He said aggressive contact tracing is underway in various parts of the country and said the exercise will be escalated to find as many contacts as possible to avoid new human to human transmission.
Dr. Chilufya named Rhodespark as the next target in Lusaka to undergo massive screening and said sensitization and disinfection of public places will equally continue.
Dr. Chilufya assured that the government under the watchful eye of President Edgar Lungu is ensuring that the economy is running amidst a robust COVID-19 preventive strategy.
“Let’s stay home, let be safe, let’s avoid non-essential travels and avoid public gatherings. Should you have any public gatherings, make sure you meet all the set standards” he said and called for collective responsibility and patriotism to effectively fight COVID-19.
What other work does this man do?, it appears he had nothing to do as minister of health before Covid-19. His fixation on coronavirus to the exclusion of his normal job makes him false to what he is presenting to the general public.
A man from Asia, are you people kidding? Are you not importing covid-19 from high risk countries? Why this PF government still allowing people from abroad? PF is a joke! Meanwhile PF must go!
What is worrying is that we still don’t seem to have a grip on imported cases. We’re not serious if we can have a job-seeking Asian consultant crossing into our borders under these circumstances. Otherwise, I’m still eagerly waiting to hear when we are expected to reach a peak.
@1 Muna
Not only Bandit Chitalu Chilufya even the bandit President Lungu and his entire PF bandit cabinet….what have they been doing since 2011 just stealing tax payers money…it all started with Sata and meanwhile COVID has finally arrived in Zambia after all these weeks of giving false data
‘The government under the watchful eye of President Edgar Lungu ‘. What watchful eye of an incompetent president? You can’t contain this virus without putting in place travel restrictions. You’re jokers! Meanwhile PF must go!
Really laughable …if it was a Pakistani you say it even give the town in Pakistan he visited but since its his paymasters here he says “Asian man” come on Chilufya Asia is too vague…are you afraid of mentioning China. This what happens when you sell a country.
He has continued cooking his data alone.
The chap has announced about 6 cases in the last seven days from either truck drivers or people who have flown in and his boss still carries on as normal ….this is why there is truth to the conspiracy of these morons wanting this virus to spread so they can get more funding and postponed elections. These thieves are capable of anything look at the gassing issue …its like it never happened.
We are hitting a cliff with this PF government and nothing will ever work for this country and we must recorrect our mistakes we made. These are unpatriotic Zambians, all they are interested is to steal and fill up their bellies. I pray that corona virus spare them too because they must answer to their future chargrs against them. Not forgetting Alexander Chikwanda the master borrower! Good night folks!
With every briefing it is becoming clearer how much of a tight trip grip there is on the flow of information relating to covid-19…
Two days ago a Kenyan man tested positive for covid-19 in the Katanga region of DRC and that triggered a lockdown in the province. His travel route was Kenya -> Tanzania -> Zambia and finally DRC via Kasumbalesa. Why has this not been reported here and this man’s case been followed up?
I recommend We scale up the number of tests in a day from 300 to 2000.