9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Thursday, April 30, 2020
type here...
Headlines

DRC to shut down Kasumbalesa as Covid-19 hits border town

By Chief Editor
36 views
0
Headlines DRC to shut down Kasumbalesa as Covid-19 hits border town
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

The Democratic Republic of Congo imposed a 24-hour lockdown on the mining hub of Lubumbashi on Tuesday and was set to shut down Kasumbalesa, a border town on a copper export route, as authorities traced the contacts of a COVID-19 patient.

Jacques Kyabula Katwe, governor of the mineral-rich Haut-Katanga province, announced the area’s first COVID-19 case on Saturday – a 58-year-old Congolese person who had entered through Kasumbalesa.

Kasumbalesa is the main exit point for exports of copper and cobalt from Congo.

Kyabula Katwe told Reuters the successive lockdowns would not impact mineral exports.

“We will keep the export of minerals open in order to avoid problems,” Kyabula Katwe said in a phone interview.

A message from the Katanga head of Congo’s customs authority seen by Reuters said the Kasumbalesa border would remain open and a “minimum service” will be organised on April 28 in Lubumbashi and April 29 in Kasumbalesa.

“The heads of the offices and the heads of the provincial services are invited to ask the executives and agents under their authority to be at their work stations,” Bernard Bosele Pilipili said in the note to customs officials and users.

Logistics company officials fretted that the lockdown would nevertheless cause delays and a backlog of trucks at Kasumbalesa.

“We will only be able to tell tomorrow as one never knows how this will be interpreted on the ground,” said a logistics consultant in South Africa.

Increased checks over COVID-19 last month caused a 35 km (20 mile) long queue of trucks south of the border, and quadrupled the amount of time it took a truck to cross.

“Fortunately now there is a slowdown in volume so it won’t create the same degree of backlog we saw at the end of March,” said a logistics company official in Zambia.

DRC is the world’s top producer of cobalt and Africa’s biggest producer of copper.

Congo’s mines minister has warned mine closures due to COVID-19 would cause an economic and social crisis.

Meanwhile, a senior First Quantum executive says Zambia is unlikely to impose Covid-19 restrictions on mining.

First Quantum Chief Financial Officer Hannes Meyer says Zambia is highly unlikely to impose restrictions on the mining sector during the Covid-19 pandemic because current practices are working very well.

Mr Meyer said Zambia’s population demographics have also aided the limited spread of the virus in the copper-rich country.

“I don’t think for one minute that we will find ourselves in a situation in Zambia where the government will impose the closure of mining facilities. They have clearly provided support, they are actively encouraging the mines to continue, whilst observing various hygiene and other practices.”

[Read 1 times, 1 reads today]
Previous articleCivil Society Constitution Agenda says it is appalled by the Tribal Remarks uttered by Christopher Yaluma

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...

Latest News

HeadlinesChief Editor - 0

DRC to shut down Kasumbalesa as Covid-19 hits border town

The Democratic Republic of Congo imposed a 24-hour lockdown on the mining hub of Lubumbashi on Tuesday and was...
Read more
General News

Civil Society Constitution Agenda says it is appalled by the Tribal Remarks uttered by Christopher Yaluma

Chief Editor - 27
The Civil Society Constitution Agenda is appalled by the tribal remarks uttered by Christopher Yaluma, the Minister of Commerce, Trade and Industry under President...
Read more
Headlines

Finance Minsister issues SI to actualise Government incentives to Businesses

Chief Editor - 8
Finance Minister Dr Bwalya Ng’andu has issued seven Statutory Instruments that actualise the many invectives that Government has provided to Businesses in view of...
Read more
General News

Police arrest man for impersonating Lusaka Province Minister Bowman Lusambo

Chief Editor - 19
Police in Eastern Province have arrested a 39-year-old man for impersonating Lusaka Province Minister Bowman Lusambo and for obtaining money by false pretenses. ...
Read more
Economy

Ecobank Zambia contributes ZMW500,000 to Ministry of Health to fight COVID-19

editor - 6
Lusaka, Zambia April 29th 2020 -Ecobank Zambia has contributed ZMW500,000 to the Ministry of Health towards the fight against COVID-19. It has also removed...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Finance Minsister issues SI to actualise Government incentives to Businesses

Headlines Chief Editor - 8
Finance Minister Dr Bwalya Ng’andu has issued seven Statutory Instruments that actualise the many invectives that Government has provided to Businesses in view of...
Read more

Zambia records 2 new COVID-19 cases out of 355 tests in the last 24 hours

Headlines Chief Editor - 20
Zambia has recorded 2 more COVID-19 cases out of 355 tests conducted in the last 24 hours, Health Minister Dr. Chitalu Chilufya has said. He...
Read more

No PF Minister will be adopted in our government-HH

Headlines Chief Editor - 55
Opposition leader Hakainde Hichilema says none of the serving PF Ministers will be retained if the UPND forms government next year. Mr. Hichilema said the...
Read more

Zambia to Scale up Testing to Over 2,000 COVID-19 Tests Per Day-Health Minister

Headlines Chief Editor - 23
The government has scaled up laboratory capacity to enhance the testing for COVID-19 in the country. The improved investment in the laboratory services is...
Read more
- Advertisement -
[Read 25 times, 1 reads today]

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.

[Read 1 times, 1 reads today]