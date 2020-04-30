There is foolishness and there is faith–the PF declared Christian government is simply foolish. Among my people, it is said madness is curable but not foolishness. I am not surprised at the number of Zambians celebrating the opening of churches in the name of Christian faith. The opening of churches will fool masses into believing COVID-19 can be stopped by prayers. I don’t think so. We have been here before–for years some pastors lied that they could pray out HIV AIDS. After many pastors and their followers died in masses, the Church finally accepted that there is no cure for AIDS–we can only control it. Of course, some pastors still claim to cure it while being on HIV medications themselves, while fooling unsuspecting followers.

Faith is not foolishness. Your car is on fire, and everyone is shouting at you to come out. Then you hear your pastor shouts, “just claim Jesus putoff the fire. Amen!” If you choose to remain in the car, is it faith or foolishness? Of course, the pastor will surely bury your burnt body–simply because you had no faith–stupid!

The reopening of churches amidst increasing COVID-19 cases befits this life-ending scenario. Nothing shows that the spread of the virus is under control in the nation; we are at the brink of COVID-19 disaster. Pastors for Lungu and Rev. Sumaili’s bishops are busy shouting, “sit in the burning car Mr. President. Our prayers will putoff the fire.” In his wisdom, Lungu trusts his pastors over healthcare workers and public health experts. The truth is, people will die in the masses. Broke pastors, however, will make money for conducting many funerals. Surely more money in their pockets!

President Lungu and Rev. Sumaili are playing politics with people’s lives. My wife and daughter work in the medical field and l hear COVID-19 death stories each day–Americans are dying in masses. Who is so foolish to believe Zambia is more advanced than the US or Europe when it comes to the control of the spread of the Coronavirus? Yes, attention is on Europe and America, but soon Zambia will be hit and Lungu will be forced to reverse this irresponsible decision after countless infections, and innocent lives are lost.

President Lungu is courting the votes of conmen turned pastors in 2021 at the cost of people’s lives. “Amen and Alleluia” may sound good especially to Rev. Sumaili–the minister much concerned with fighting Freemasons and gays than this deadly virus. The good news is, Lungu and his ministers are not immune–it is just a matter of time. The Coronavirus pandemic may be the very killer of Lungu and Rev. Sumaili’s own political careers. As for his pastors, they will gather around HH.

The so-called apostles, bishops, pastors, and prophets are celebrating this foolishness–God has finally answered their prayers for more tricks and deceit. The closing of churches robbed them of their tricks–nobody was able to claim to cure COVID-19 by shouting amen. This is because the cases were limited to hospitals.

Now the Lungu administration has opened a can of worms–creating a public health messaging crisis on the one hand, and the exploitation of poor citizens on the other. Starting this Sunday, look out for claims of curing COVID-19 with holy water. Many poor people will be asked to lie. Worse still, the reopening of churches’ endangers healthcare professionals who are already working under very hard conditions.

I am not against prayers, but the fooling of people from accepting that COVID-19 is deadly. The nation has tested very few people to declare victory or reopen the churches. Indeed fools don’t learn–we have seen it in England and the US. Every public health analyst would tell you that based on the smallest sample of tests conducted so far, Zambians must brace for the worst.

My relatives are worried about my safety and have called to check on me because of the number of deaths in the US. But l am million times better than they are–Zambia has no capacity to handle COVID-19 patients. I commended the government’s social distancing policy, closing of schools, and churches for this very reason. All signs are that we should lockdown the nation. Instead, Lungu opened churches–presenting the myth that we have defeated the virus. Implementing social distancing earlier has proved to be effective in combating the spread of this deadly virus. Unfortunately, the PF government reversed its own science informed policy–thereby compromising lives of the masses.

I am a minister and l understand the need to have people in churches. After all, people pay for our work. But to let God’s people die to ensure my salary is immoral. As religious leaders, we are morally responsible for all those who enter our churches. Moreover, we must remember that healthcare providers have families too. Our foolishness should not send them early to their graves–they will never be replaced.

Before you insult me, do me a favor. Ask your loudest miracle-working apostle, bishop, pastor or prophet to be among those dying from COVID-19. After all, they may pray themselves out of the deadly virus.

Please don’t be a fool, stay home on Sunday. Don’t listen to Lungu, Rev. Sumaili or conmen turned apostles, bishops, pastors, and prophets–you are so valuable to your family. Your God and not your pastor, will hear you from your home.

Rev. Kapya Kaoma

