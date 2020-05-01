President Edgar Lungu has with immediate effect terminated the contract of Commissioner of Police at the Zambia Police Headquarters, Hudson Namachila.
This is in exercise of the powers vested in the President by Article 92 (2) (e) and 92 (2) (f) read with Article 270 of the Laws of Zambia.
The Head of State has thanked Mr. Namachila for services rendered to Government and wished him well in his future endeavors.
This is contained in a statement issued to the media by special assistant to the President for Press and Public Relations Isaac Chipampe.
President Lungu recently expressed disappointment and said it was justifiably so, that the police command in North-Western Province had failed to secure gold reserves.
He said it was regrettable that people have continued to mine precious minerals such as Gold illegally despite the minerals being strategic to national development.
The head of State was saddened that the police in the region have not provided the much-needed security to safeguard the precious resource.
To demonstrate his displeasure, the head of State removed Mr Hamachila and re-deployed him to Police headquarters in Lusaka where he was until his dismissal.
Those names is annoying to PF, therefore even though Namachila committed crimes, he should not have been fired, but arrested.
Zambians respects arrests, they side a fired person.
Politically, Namachila should have been sent as a diplomat to South Sudan. But as you know PF finkula, Nachila will cost them 100,000 votes.
Chimuka aka tarino you can’t go about using people, borrowing money and then blocking them after that. You are a pathetic boy and I will tell the world about you. You user. You came to us making us believe that you were a genuine upnd supporter at our London upnd network group and then you do something like this. You must be a bemba. Look how they are firing our fellow tribesmen back home. Very sad
President Lungu terminate all sycophants in civil service they are making your work difficult!
Excellent decision. Where one is not performing its normal procedure. The president is making sure we have effective leadership in place. The president is very wise. Even me when my accountant or managers in my many businesses are not performing, I fire them. Simple.
He was terminated for being Tonga, period! Had he being called Kainyo Zulu, he would have been promoted to Inspector General. The people mining gold in North western were PF provincial committee, we all know these cadres are untouchable so what did you expect him to do!
The ignorant ones always see tribe in every situation. So we must not fire any tonga or southerner even when they are not performing out of fear of being labelled tribal ? Please my friend this country has 17 million people and Tongas are a very tiny minority of that number. Why should we give a specific tribe special treatment? If you are not performing irrespective of tribe ,I will advise his humble leadership to fire you. Simple
The incompetent president good at firing! We knew that Hamachila wouldn’t work with the Chief tribal perpetrator of a President Edgar Lungu. It’s not a surprise. Your fate is waiting too. Meanwhile PF must go!
@Nostradamus, did he commit a crime for him to get arrested or he simply was incompetent? INCOMPETENCE will likely get you fired anywhere and everywhere in the world. Including in the private sector. What more here when we are talking about failure to render security to the country’s mineral assets? Any leader/President would be furious and likely fire you. And that’s what happened here, simple. Good luck to him!
By the way, is it “Hamachila” or “Namachila” ba LT? These are two different names. The headline says Namachila and in the body of the article you call him Hamachila. So are you talking about the same person or two different people?
SINCE 2015 TO 2020;
In 2015 ,UPND/Tongas in civil services and parastatals used government resources to campaigned for UPND .They were warned of playing politics publicly.
In 2016 UPND supporters made several financial trustees in civil service,using government resources to fund their political ambitions.
From 2016 UPND lost elections and those who were found wanted by the government,they were retired on National Interest until the Catholic canons called it off.
Since then,government have majority Tongas serving in the government with pretenses.
It’s very difficult to trust a Tonga at work where politics is concerned.
Certain tribes can’t do anything right in this corrupt regime……
Look what happened in sesheke…..the police boss was fired for teaching of thugs a lesson not to terrorize citizens ….
Now this one in northwestearn most likely turned a blind eye to the PF thugs stealing gold or was intimidated and got sacked for that………
And those PF thugs arrested for stealing gold are a law unto them selves , this police boss was most likey going to be sacked if he tried to stop them……..
The PF thugs also made a mistake of not giving lungu a cut , through KZ , of the stolen loot…..
How can a police officer provide security to private business premises if he’s not invited to provide security? A police officer has a right to bust private business premises if crimes are being committed. But if the same govt punishes brave police officers who try to control illegal activities done under a PF flag, wht was Namachila supposed to do? How many police officers did Levy Mwanawasa fire?
It is clear to see that spaka is a hurt Tonga tribalist. I was right in saying that the majority sadist bloggers in diaspora come from a specific party and tribe. They are upnd supporters . Look how hurt they are. Why aren’t you this hurt when a non Tonga is fired ?
What we wanted was an investigation into the theft of gold by the Police and not PF cadres. If Namachila is a thief why not let him have his day in Court? Zambian Police officers are on demand in SADC, West Africa and the UN, so don’t destroy his career without being heard, it’s not fair. Charge Namachila so that he defends himself, as it is no one can employ him. We want you to be tough but fair