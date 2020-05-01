President Edgar Lungu has with immediate effect terminated the contract of Commissioner of Police at the Zambia Police Headquarters, Hudson Namachila.

This is in exercise of the powers vested in the President by Article 92 (2) (e) and 92 (2) (f) read with Article 270 of the Laws of Zambia.

The Head of State has thanked Mr. Namachila for services rendered to Government and wished him well in his future endeavors.

This is contained in a statement issued to the media by special assistant to the President for Press and Public Relations Isaac Chipampe.

President Lungu recently expressed disappointment and said it was justifiably so, that the police command in North-Western Province had failed to secure gold reserves.

He said it was regrettable that people have continued to mine precious minerals such as Gold illegally despite the minerals being strategic to national development.

The head of State was saddened that the police in the region have not provided the much-needed security to safeguard the precious resource.

To demonstrate his displeasure, the head of State removed Mr Hamachila and re-deployed him to Police headquarters in Lusaka where he was until his dismissal.

[Read 740 times, 740 reads today]