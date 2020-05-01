The Zambian government has allegedly failed to disclose a grant of over US$6 million it received from the Global Fund to tackle Covid-19. Last month, Zambia along with 67 other countries were given varying amounts as a grant to aid their respective national COVID-19 responses.
According to a leaked notice from the Global Fund, Zambia received US$6.68 million on April 17th to be channeled to the fight against Covid-19.
To confirm the Zambian government’s intentions not to disclose the grant, the Ministry of Finance on Friday released what it said was the full catalog of financial contributions that Zambia has received so far with respect to Covid-19 response.
In a treasury statement released by Ministry Spokesman Chileshe Kandeta, the United States, United Kingdom, the African Development Bank, and the World Bank will provide K2.7 billion to the Government of Zambia in the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic.
The World Bank has made available US$57.60 million (Approx. K1.05 billion) under its Rapid Response Facility.
In addition, the Zambian Government has applied for a further US$20 million (Approx. K372 million) under the Banks Covid-19 Fast Track Facility.
The African Development Bank (AfDB) has committed US$37.5 million (Approx. K697.5 million) to Covid-19 as part of the Bank Groups’ Covid-19 Rapid Response Facility.
The Ministry of Finance said the funds will cater for the purchase of medical equipment, screening of patients, rehabilitation of quarantine facilities, and community sensitization.
The AfDB will provide support to high-density areas through the provision of hand sanitizers, soap, water bowsers, hand washing facilities, and supply of clean and safe water to fight Covid-19.
The AfDB will also provide food security packs for approximately two-hundred thousand (200,000) households in the event of the situation escalating.
The United Kingdom has pledged support towards upscaling social cash transfer
under its GDP 30 million (Approx. K705million) social cash transfer grant assistance.
The United Kingdom has to this effect pledged to frontload its support in view of the Covid-19 pandemic to ensure that the vulnerable are cushioned.
The United States Government approved a grant of US$14.5 million (Approx. K270 million) towards the fight against COVID-19 in Zambia.
The funding is an addition to the technical support that the United States Centre for Disease Control (US-CDC) is providing to the Ministry of Health and the Zambia National Public Health Institute.
Below is the table of Funds Distribution
