The Problems for the ruling Patriotic Front (PF) Kitwe Mayor Christopher Kang’ombe have continued to mount after he was suspended for a year from all party activities and subsequently removed as Copperbelt Provincial Vice-Chairperson for what the party described as gross misconduct.

The latest is the decision by a PF Member Thabo Kawana to report the Kitwe Mayor to the Anti-Corruption Commission(ACC) over alleged corruption and abuse of office.

Mr. Kawana who lodged in an official complaint before the ACC in Kitwe yesterday has also reported Kang’ombe for alleged embezzlement of public funds.

According to Mr. Kawana, Kang’ombe between October 2018 and February 2020 did cause Kitwe United Football Club a team owned by the city council to be incorporated as a private company limited by shares instead of a guarantee.

According to Mr. Kawana, Kangombe is later said to have appointed himself as Director and Shareholder of the said company without following laid down procedure or getting approval or ratification from the council.

It is further alleged that the Kitwe City Council continued sponsoring Kitwe United Football team a private limited company using public funds.

Mr. Kawana wants the ACC to investigate how public funds have been used to sponsor a private company whose shareholder and Director is the Kitwe Mayor himself.

Mr. Kawana feels that there was an element of abuse of the office of authority and taking pecuniary advantage by Kang’ombe.

Early this year, PF suspended Mayor Kang’ombe from all party activities for gross indiscipline over his refusal to line up and greet First Lady Esther Lungu during her recent visit to the district. According to PF Copperbelt Provincial Chairman Nathan Chanda, Mr. Kang’ombe who was also PF Copperbelt vice Provincial Chairman refused to be officially recognized during the meeting despite being called three times.

Mr. Chanda said Mr. Kang’ombe actions were disrespectful not only to the first lady but the republican President as well and is tantamount to gross misconduct, adding that the entire PF Copperbelt executive had unanimously decided to uphold the recommendations of the disciplinary committee, requesting the central committee to consider invoking Article 74, clause 30 (VII) as recommended by the Provincial Disciplinary Committee to exclude Mr. Kang’ombe from his position of Provincial vice-Chairman.

The decision upheld by the Party’s Central Committee which removed Christopher Kango’mbe as Copperbelt Provincial Vice-Chairperson for gross misconduct. PF Secretary General Davies Mwila said that Mr. Kang’ombe, however, remained an ordinary member of the Party and Mayor of Kitwe.

