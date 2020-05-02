The Health Professions Council of Zambia says it is investigating reports of some health facilities sending away patients for not wearing face masks.

Council Registrar and Chief Executive Officer Bwembya Bwalya has disclosed that the HPCZ has received several complaints from members of the public of patients being denied access to medical care because they lacked face masks.

Mr. Bwalya said the wearing of face masks is mandatory, but refusing to provide healthcare service to a patient for not having a mask is unethical.

He said health practitioners or members of staff at health facilities must utilize the situation to sensitize patients and the general public on the importance of wearing masks to prevent spread of COVID-19.

Meanwhile, the HPCZ Registrar and Chief Executive Officer has applauded President Edgar Lungu’s directive through the Ministry of Health to recruit 400 Doctors and 3,000 other health workers.

He said it is HPCZ’s hope that the health workers are recruited and deployed as soon as possible to mitigate the current shortages of human resource in the health sector.

Mr. Bwalya was speaking during a media briefing in Mansa, Luapula Province where the Council is assessing preparedness of health facilities for COVID-19.

