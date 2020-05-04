In what is becoming a new trend in government, confusion has arisen between President Edgar Lungu and his Minister of Health Dr Chitalu over the manner health personnel are being treated during the COVID-19 pandemic.

24 year old Ian Mutambo, a lab technician at Solwezi District Hospital died in a road traffic accident while transporting suspected COVID-19 samples to TDRC in Ndola.

During the COVID-19 routine updates, Dr Chilufya said there was nothing uncommon about COVID-19 samples being transported using public transport as they are safely packed and cannot affect other people.

Dr chilufya, however, regretted that a life was lost in the accident which occurred after the driver of the bus registration number ALT 2877 belonging to Power Tools

identified as Christopher Mulenga, lost control of the bus when he was crossing the Kabompo River at Mundanya in Manyinga District and hit the sides of the bridge and plunged onto the riverbank

But President Edgar Lungu says he is heartbroken that a dedicated health worker and biomedical student Ian Mutambo, aged 24 lost his life as he travelled on the Power Tools bus from Kabompo that plunged into the Kabompo River on 2nd May 2020.

“This is contrary to my Government’s commitment to do more for the health workers as they remain at the frontline of fighting this deadly disease”, he wrote.

“I urge the ministry, provincial and district health offices to immediately ensure all the necessary logistics are in place to avoid such risks in the fight against COVID-19. While I understand the urgency of getting suspected COVID samples to labs, this risk must never be taken again.”, he said.

“It is unfortunate that a health worker on such a crucial assignment could be subjected to public transport. I am instructing the Minister of Health to work with the investigative wings to understand how this unfortunate incident occurred.

