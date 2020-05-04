9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Monday, May 4, 2020
type here...
Headlines

The Food Reserve Agency urges farmers to prioritise household food security

By Chief Editor
36 views
0
Headlines The Food Reserve Agency urges farmers to prioritise household food security
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

The Food Reserve Agency has urged farmers to prioritise household food security as they begin to harvest their crops and only resort to selling when they have excess produce.

FRA Public Relations Coordinator John Chipandwe says this is because national food security begins at household level.

Mr Chipandwe said farmers therefore need to store sufficient food for domestic future use before selling any of their produce to interested buyers.

He said in a statement that farmers need to reflect on the previous farming season and draw lessons from the drought experienced and stock up sufficient food for future use.

Mr Chipandwe said in as much as the country is likely to record a bumperharvest for the 2019/2020 farming season, farmers need to be wary of the changing climatic weather pattern hence the need to plan ahead and store enough food for their households.

And Mr Chipandwe has urged farmers countrywide to ensure that they negotiate for competitive prices and not sell their produce at giveaway prices as is currently being reported.

He said those interested in selling their produce to the Agency should take note that the Agency will enter the market once the moisture content of maize reaches the required moisture level of 12.5 percent.

Mr Chipandwe has commended farmers that have sold their crops to the Agency in the past for their contribution in making the country food secure as the Agency depends on small scale farmers to replenish its national strategic food reserves.

He said with the adequately stocked national strategic food reserves, the Agency is able to respond to national emergencies such as floods, drought, mealie meal shortages or high mealie meal prices.

Mr Chipandwe has since urged farmers play their role in helping Zambia become food secure by selling part of their excess produce to the Agency which is mandated to manage national strategic food reserves.

[Read 1 times, 1 reads today]
Previous articleInvestigations launched on why Samples of COVID-19 from Zambezi were transported on a Public Bus

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...

Latest News

HeadlinesChief Editor - 0

The Food Reserve Agency urges farmers to prioritise household food security

The Food Reserve Agency has urged farmers to prioritise household food security as they begin to harvest their crops...
Read more
Health

Investigations launched on why Samples of COVID-19 from Zambezi were transported on a Public Bus

Chief Editor - 5
Investigations have been launched to establish why COVID-19 samples were transported from Zambezi on a public bus. This follows a directive by President...
Read more
Headlines

Lusaka Catholic Priest implicated in death of alleged Married Girlfriend, Bishop suspends him

Chief Editor - 8
Lusaka Archbishop Alick Banda has suspended Father Ringford Kalaswamilomo Abel Mwelwa as Judicial Vicar of the Archdiocese of Lusaka. In a memo dated 30th April,...
Read more
Feature Sports

Chansa Backs Shonga and Co To Overcome SA PSL Season Woes

sports - 0
Veteran midfielder and 2012 AFCON winner Isaac Chansa is confident his compatriots struggling at South African PSL giants Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates find...
Read more
Feature Politics

Recent resignations by opposition UPND councillors shows they have no confidence in the leadership

Chief Editor - 31
Charismatic Voice Executive Director John Mwendapole has said that the recent resignations by opposition UPND councilors shows that the people at grassroots have no...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Mopani Copper Mines to re-start mining operations this Wednesday

Economy Chief Editor - 14
Mopani Copper Mines has announced it is to re-start mining operations this Wednesday and issue a notice of its intention to place the mining...
Read more

Kalumbila Mine pledges job security, safety

Economy Chief Editor - 8
By MARTIN MUSUNKA KALUMBILA Minerals Limited (KML), a wholly owned First Quantum Minerals (FQM) subsidiary, has reassured workers of job security and safety at the...
Read more

Zambia ranks 64 out of 66 emerging economies when ranked according to financial strength

Economy editor - 49
The Economist ranked 66 countries using four indicators of financial strength. The rankings show which countries are in distress, and which are relatively safe. "Our ranking...
Read more

Zambia’s Inflation jumps to 15.7% in April

Economy Chief Editor - 13
Zambia ‘s annual inflation rate for April 2020 has increased to 15.7 percent from 14 percent recorded in March 2020. This means that on average,...
Read more
- Advertisement -
[Read 25 times, 1 reads today]

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.

[Read 1 times, 1 reads today]