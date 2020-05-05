Minister of Health Chitalu Chilufya says this involves a known chronic patient, who had cancer of the colon, which had spread to the rest of the body and had a history of Tuberculosis and pneumonia.
Dr. Chilufya says the victim, a resident of Lusaka’s Chamba Valley area, was reported to have gone to the hospital ill and was later pronounced dead.
Speaking during the routine briefing on COVID-19, the Minister of Health also said one new case of COVID-19 has been recorded.
He said this is from the 785 tests conducted in the last 24 hours.
Dr. Chilufya said 14 people have been discharged and that these include one patient from Masaiti, a health worker and the three-months-old baby.
He said the country now has 43 active cases with 92 recoveries in total.
Dr. Chilufya said community screening in Muchinga Province which started yesterday has continued and 456 people were screened.
Please suspend this man Lazy Lungu…put someone credible heading a task force
Coronavirus reports are inaccurate. Just ask the taxi drivers driving around sick people all over the place. It’s the talk on everyone’s mouth
If this man “was reported to have gone to the hospital ill and was later pronounced dead” just factor in people around the country outside Lusaka that are dying like him with minimum symptoms… Chilufya’s data is flawed and he is taking covid-19 for granted …sack this man immediately for the sake of public health instead of fattening PF treasury..
Let’s face this is not the 70,000 deaths the US is experiencing so there is no crisis here. 4 is nothing compared to deaths from other diseases like malaria.
Obviously Bally will fix it will tell you that the sky will be falling tomorrow just to inflate his own ego and his Diaspora supporters and hope he will be in power next year.
The truth is PF will be in power and some of us will look at multiplying our wealthy 20-folds and maybe retire and pass the button to our close friends and relatives while you continue singing corruption and integrity. No one eats integrity and I can assure you that even if it was Bally he was going to steal even more than you think we are currently doing. Some of us are born to be rich… unfortunately in life there’s always going to be poor people…
This guy is not okay. how can any normal person say 4 deaths is nothing. Even one death is not admissible, one death is equal to 70,000 deaths. Stop your daily funny jokes here
Lungu should fire Chilufya..this fake thieving doctor is a shame to the medical profession….useless makaka and whats the point of wearing a mask when your ugly mouth and nose is exposed…in the USA its called COV*****….he is an *****..millions of dollars have been pumped into Zambia to fight COVID and a young technician is put on a bus to pay K66 bus fare….this is broad day light robbery
Is he still a minister!? What a shame in Edgar Lungu’s government! If it was Kaunda or Mwanawasa, this man would be crying inside his closet by now. He is one of the most arrogant and inept Health Minister in Zambia. I wonder whether Edgar Lungu has guts or he is just a rubber stamp of a president! Meanwhile PF must go!
I have realized that Chilufya Chitalu is too defensive and he doesn’t accept that he is wrong or his ministry is faultless. Almost every Corona virus dead patients have secondary diseases and whether having secondary ailment or not but it must be emphasized that the cause of death is corona virus simple as that. The cause of death must be straight forward corona virus. Edgar Lungu us afraid ti fire Chilufya Chitalu he fears he will decampaign him in Luapula. Meanwhile PF must go!
My clone aka tarino above, I would suggest that you don’t write long blogs. People can tell that you trying too hard. Back to the article, I am sure the diasporans are thinking that their prayers for death have been answered. They have been desperate for a death to occur and have prayed all day and night. However, we will ensure to fight these demons. Sadly a life has been lost but in memory of the departed we will continue to fight this virus with determination and hard work. Our ministry and government is doing very well considering the circumstances. The developed world have had over 100 thousand deaths. Sadly we have incurred 4. We say don’t give up the fight . We are not only fighting are a lethal virus but also the demons in diaspora. Kz
This guy is always joking. Does he know there is a season for everything. A lamentable failed government
If these are cases which are reported in usa and other parts of the world then figure are not correct.
This minister (CHILUFYA) has brought shame to pf government.
He must be fired