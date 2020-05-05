A senior Member of the ruling PF’s Central Committee has challenged President Edgar Lungu to decisively deal with other party officials implicated in the illegal trade in Gold in Mwinilunga.
And information has emerged that the illegal trade in Gold scandal from Mwinilunga’s Kansenseli Mine is in fact worthy around US$20 million (K360 million) and not the K30 million as reported by Police.
Last week, almost the entire Northwestern Province PF Executive led by Chairperson Jackson Kungo was suspended from all party activities in order to facilitate investigations at Kansenseli Mine- Mwinilunga.
But a Member of the Central Committee who requested to remain anonymous for fear of victimization said in an interview that sacking the Chairman and some Executive members is not enough.
The member demanded that President Lungu extends the sanctions to even some Ministers whom he said are active players in the alleged theft of Gold in Northwestern Province.
“As we speak, we as the party we have suffered embarrassment and humiliation because of this issue. But we know that the party leaders in the Province were not acting alone. Where is the S.G in this whole issue? There are Ministers also involved. The President should extend his action on the Ministers whom we know are deeply involved. The party should not suffer the embarrassment alone, the Executive arm of government should shoulder the blame too,” he said.
The member has named Mines Minister Richard Musukwa, National Planning Minister Alexander Chiteme and Youth, Sports and Child Development Minister Emmanuel Mulenga as some of the Ministers involved in the illegal trade in Gold from Northwestern Province.
“As a member of the Central Committee, the highest organ of the party, I applaud the stance taken by the President but I am saying that is not enough. We know there are other people involved in this issue, let him be bold enough and suspend the other Ministers because we have evidence of their involvement. Kungo and his team should not suffer the humiliation alone,” he said.
He added, “even the manner in which the President has handled Namachila’s contract (Ex North Western Province Police Commissioner) leaves more questions. If Namachila failed to curtail illegal Gold dealings in the province, where does that leave the Provincial Minister? Because as far as we are concerned, the Provincial Minister is the Head of Government in the Province. Why are we not getting to the bottom of the issue?”
The member said President Lungu needs to be very careful with some people that surround him if he is to govern to people’s expectations.
“What we are seeing now is a group of people that keep lying to the President. They go and tell him stuff they know he wants to hear. The Mwinilunga Gold issue has exposed how much they lie to him because even Musukwa (Richard) is at the centre of this scandal and yet they have managed to only sacrifice Kungo and his team.”
Scandal after scandal after scandal.
Lungu has created an environment where thieves feel at home in Zambia.
Just vote out this lazy drunkard and his cadres out of office.
Bally would never tolerate this.
Greed is one of the reasons why many Zambians are in poverty.
You can remain anonymous but just provide the investigators EVIDENCE otherwise this is just a waste of time…
Chiteme and Mulenga are among the most money greed ministers that you can ever meet in Africa. Just how Chiteme became minister for that important ministry is a shock because he is so cheap minded, narrow in understanding issues and hypocritical. Mulenga is a lucky illiterate with a short term thinking brain. Mubukwanu is a hypocrite and should have been surcharged on the Namachila dismissal and he is a heartless rigid bureaucrat who is insensitive to the plight of other people in the northwestern province. Musukwa is generally a coward and most likely was coerced and pushed into this by Chiteme and Mulenga.
Excellent. This is what we like. People coming forward. The president will look into this as I have already tabled it for discussion. This will be investigated without fear or favour. This is a sign that the party membership does not take illegal practices for a joke. It also shows the confidence the party has in the president’s resolve to fight illegal activities. This can never happen under upnd because even the president has not owned up to his privatisation theft. Kz btw I have updated my picture. I hope my troll aka tarino will he quick to update his . You are slacking
In 2 years’ time Zambia will have to cough up the first balloon payment towards the $750m Eurobond and when that time comes we will not have this money because the PF does not have any foresight or plan in place to mitigate the crap that is we gonna have to face because the entire government is preocupied with plundering the country’s resources, from fire tenders, mukula and now gold. [email protected] has failed to run the country, period! Putting in place a functional mechanism for checks and balances across all levels of governance can not be rocket science for a sober university graduate. Now would have been a good time to replenish the treasury.Tuli mucibe bane because PF is very dysfunctional.
Minister of Mines misled the whole country that the black mountain was very safe, immediately after that we lost 12 lives and he was not even reprimanded, what makes you think he can be fired this time assuming he is involved. The minister of planning, whatever gets planned if at all there is any planning has put up so much weight warranting an investigation, maybe he is very innocent, I am not saying he is guilty, I am just saying lets investigate,but I also agree that Kungo must be squeezed to reveal the whole gang that is involved. But the Police cant squeeze him, he still commands a lot of respect, and they fear him like 10 devils of course
How come he was so quick to fire one person and yet for the rest we have to wait for lengthy investigations?
This President keeps on looking into things but nothing tangible comes out, 48 houses still looking, mukula still looking, lechwes still looking the fact will forever remain the humble president is visionless cant see nothing.
Very preposterous on the part of those Ministers involved in the stealing of Gold. What is wrong with us Zambians? Why do we think of ourselves instead of the country? Please President Lung show leadership in GRZ …fire those thieving Ministers.