Green Party President Peter Sinkamba has accused the World Health Organisation of frustrating efforts by African Countries to find a cure for the coronavirus pandemic.

Mr Sinkamba says there is alternative and complementary medicines which Africans have developed over the years and require support from the World Health Organisation.

He says it is not right for the WHO to think that medicines that are developed by the Western World are what is best for the entire world.

Commending Madagascar for developing COVID-Organics, a herbal cure for the coronavirus pandemic, Mr Sinkamba said it is important that medicines developed by Africans based on indigenous knowledge are promoted as well.

He has since urged the Zambian Government to consider importing the herbal drug and use it to treat patients in Zambia.

Mr Sinkamba said it is important that African Countries support each other.

The World Health Organization has issued a warning against people using untested remedies for coronavirus.

Africans deserve access to medicines that have gone through proper trials even if they are derived from traditional treatments, it said.

Its statement comes as Madagascar’s president is promoting a herbal tonic for treating Covid-19 patients.

