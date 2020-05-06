9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Wednesday, May 6, 2020
type here...
SportsFeature Sports

Indeni Hire Dabid Chilufya

By sports
36 views
0
Sports Feature Sports Indeni Hire Dabid Chilufya
sportshttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Dabid Chilfuya is back on the bench following his appointment as coach of FAZ National Division 1 club Indeni.

Chilufya returns to coaching less than ten months after he was sacked by Zanaco where he was first assistant coach.

“We have appointed Mr. Dabid Chilufya and his contract started effective on May 1,” Indeni club Secretary Andrew Choolwe said.

“His performance based contract will run for six months, we are just remaining with ten games before the season ends. We want to win promotion to the Super Division and that is his target.”

Chilufya replaces Mathews Ndhlovu whose head coach contract will not be extended but will stay on in the coaching structures of the FAZ Super Division promotion chasing side from Ndola.

He came top of a three-man shortlist that included ex-Mufulira Wanderers coaches Anderson Phiri and Allan Kamwanga.

Indeni are currently third on the on 46 points, just one point behind joint leaders Prison Leopards and Young Green Eagles who are separated on goal difference .

Indeni are chasing their first return to top-flight football since the 2014 season.

[Read 1 times, 1 reads today]
Previous articleUnited Nations World Food Programme has used cash transfers through mobile money to assist 1,500 refugees

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...

Latest News

Feature Sportssports - 0

Indeni Hire Dabid Chilufya

Dabid Chilfuya is back on the bench following his appointment as coach of FAZ National Division 1 club Indeni. Chilufya...
Read more
Headlines

United Nations World Food Programme has used cash transfers through mobile money to assist 1,500 refugees

Chief Editor - 0
The United Nations World Food Programme has used cash transfers through mobile money to assist 1,500 refugees who still depend on humanitarian assistance to...
Read more
Headlines

Zambia Chamber of Mines welcomes economic relief measure, but want to Know how funds will be spent

Chief Editor - 0
The Zambia Chamber of Mines has welcomed the implementation of economic relief measures by the Zambian government originally announced over a month ago, and...
Read more
Headlines

Unions commend Mopani Copper Mines for rescinding the decision to place its mines under maintenance

Chief Editor - 0
The National Union of Miners and Allied Workers has commended Mopani Copper Mines for rescinded its decision to place its mines in Kitwe and...
Read more
Headlines

UPND Leader Hakainde Hichilema demands for accountability in the utilisation of COVID-19 funds

Chief Editor - 4
UPND Leader Hakainde Hichilema has demanded for accountability in the utilisation of COVID-19 funds the government is recieved from well wishers. Mr Hichilema who is...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Kabamba Hopes FAZ’s Foreign Player Quota Plans Will Not Be Rushed

Feature Sports sports - 0
DR Congo-born and ex-Nkana striker Patrick Kabamba says the Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) should not rush to implement the planned quota policy. FAZ want...
Read more

Chansa Backs Shonga and Co To Overcome SA PSL Season Woes

Feature Sports sports - 0
Veteran midfielder and 2012 AFCON winner Isaac Chansa is confident his compatriots struggling at South African PSL giants Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates find...
Read more

Forest Hope They Will Be Champions If Season Is Ended Due to Covid-19

Feature Sports sports - 4
Leaders Forest Rangers want to be declared champions of the 2019/20 FAZ Super Division season in case the suspended campaign doesn’t continue due to...
Read more

Kazabu:Stick to FIFA and FAZ Constitution

Feature Sports sports - 11
Veteran sports administrator Luxon Kazabu says the Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) has the potential to resolve its internal wrangles. FAZ wrangles have heightened in...
Read more
- Advertisement -
[Read 25 times, 1 reads today]

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.

[Read 1 times, 1 reads today]