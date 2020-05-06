Dabid Chilfuya is back on the bench following his appointment as coach of FAZ National Division 1 club Indeni.

Chilufya returns to coaching less than ten months after he was sacked by Zanaco where he was first assistant coach.

“We have appointed Mr. Dabid Chilufya and his contract started effective on May 1,” Indeni club Secretary Andrew Choolwe said.

“His performance based contract will run for six months, we are just remaining with ten games before the season ends. We want to win promotion to the Super Division and that is his target.”

Chilufya replaces Mathews Ndhlovu whose head coach contract will not be extended but will stay on in the coaching structures of the FAZ Super Division promotion chasing side from Ndola.

He came top of a three-man shortlist that included ex-Mufulira Wanderers coaches Anderson Phiri and Allan Kamwanga.

Indeni are currently third on the on 46 points, just one point behind joint leaders Prison Leopards and Young Green Eagles who are separated on goal difference .

Indeni are chasing their first return to top-flight football since the 2014 season.

