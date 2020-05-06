9.5 C
General News

It’ll take 9 weeks for the Victoria Falls Water to Reach Kariba Dam, President Lungu is told

Zambezi River Authority Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Munyaradzi Munodawafa has told President Edgar Lungu that the High volume of water seen at the Victoria falls will take nine weeks to reach the Kariba dam.

Speaking when President Lungu made a tour of Kariba Dam to understand why it is not operating at full capacity, Mr Munodawafa said that high water level recorded at the Victoria Falls in Livingstone have not yet reached the Kariba Dam.

Mr. Munodawafa said even when the water levels increase in Lake Kariba the Authority will not allow the two power utility firms to use more than the allocated cubic liters of water for this year.

Mr. Munodawafa said the idea is to reserve water for next year’s use in an event that the dam does not receive enough water due to the effects of climate change.

He also said even when the water reaches the Kariba Dam it will not be sufficient to generate the required electricity.

The ZRA Chief Exective Officer also informed the President that the high water levels which were recorded in Chavuma did not all reach Kariba because part of it was used to fill the flood plains in Western province .

And Speaking after listening to the presentation by Zambezi River Authority, President Lungu said government is investing in other sources of energy in order to address the power challenges.

President Lungu said there is also need to look after the environment in order to avoid effects of climate change. The President said part of the reason why the rainfall pattern is disturbed is because of poor management of the environment. President Lungu said the investment made in the energy sector will soon start yielding results.

And Energy Minister, Mathew Nkhuwa urged people to take interest and visit the Kariba Dam. He said it is not fair for politicians to mislead the public that the water levels have risen at Kariba when in fact not.

Mr Nkhuwa said it will take more than three rain seasons to have the required water in the dam. He said once the Kafue lower and Batoka power projects are worked on, they will help in reducing load shedding in Zambia.

Later, President Lungu toured the Kafue lower Gorge power station which is under construction. The power station is expected to start generating power before the end of this year.

12 COMMENTS

  2. This what leaders ought to do. Go in person, extract the truth and understand what is happening.
    Akainde sees water gashing at the Victoria falls and start blurting that he will fix ZESCO. He does’t even know that there is ZRA that regulates the use of water by Zesco. His brainwashed cadres were also busy cheering from their empty heads. We have problems in this country.

    2

  4. Kariba Dam is not new and people keep asking same question. Managing water has always been the game at ZRA but what we are forgeting is that the demand for power and water upstream has increased leading to less inflows even when there is above normal average rainfall in the entire catchment area. All the new mines in North West and DRC need both water and power. And this is the main reason. Visiting the dam will not help. We must have a long term plan for power and water supply. In fact for the entire economy. The structure of our economy does is not right and we must revisit every sector and see how to restructure. We are year in year out fire fighting… Sound suggestions are accumulating dust in offices while majority are suffocating in the dust. We are a resource rich country with…

    1

  5. The structure of our economy is not right and we must revisit every sector and see how to restructure. We are year in year out fire fighting… Sound suggestions are accumulating dust in offices while majority are suffocating in the dust. We are a resource rich country with poor execution of ideas. We must get the basics right!

  6. Due to coronavirus:
    It takes 9 weeks to impregnate a woman, the PF President told.
    It takes 9 weeks for rain drops from clouds into Kariba dam, the OF President told.
    And he believes!!

    1

  8. You have the answers to your queries ba diaspora who care too much about what is happening here and yet ran away.

  9. @Eye of an Eagle

    The problem is same for Zimbabwe.
    Population has increased 10x but Kariba and Victoria Falls have no expanded.

    1

  10. Look at Edgar Lungu’s face, I feel sorry for him it’s like a grade one pupil given a grade 9 exam. Guy is clueless.

    1

  11. The answers given to the President are not satisfactory. Just because he’s the President doesn’t mean they can’t lie to him.

    How come there’s no mention of the turbines in the story. The Chinese turbines are a problem And that’s why they are diverting the water and creating these stories.

  12. 1) We need to revisit this outdated agreement with Zim that only Zimbos can be CEO of Zambezi River Authority. We need to alternate.

    2) Someone let Musonda know that the mask must go OVER the nose.

