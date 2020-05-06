9.5 C
UPND Leader Hakainde Hichilema demands for accountability in the utilisation of COVID-19 funds

By Chief Editor
UPND Leader Hakainde Hichilema has demanded for accountability in the utilisation of COVID-19 funds the government is recieved from well wishers.

Mr Hichilema who is shocked with the death of Ian Mutambo, a lab technician from Zambezi District Hospital who died in a road traffic accident involving a Power Tools Bus says the COVID-19 resources must be used prudently to benefit those responsible for protecting the nation from the pandemic.

He said frontline health workers like Ian Mutambo must be well protected for them to fully protect the nation from the pandemic.

Mr Hichilema said government must be ashamed that a gallant young man like Ian could die in public transport while transporting sensitive materials like COVID-19 samples to Ndola when they have resources at their disposal to prevent such from happening.

He said no government should put its frontline workers in such risky situations.

Mr Hichilema said the PF must be held responsible and accountable for the death of Ian as it was caused by their carelessness.

He said going forward, Zambians do not expect such to happen again adding that all funds donated for the COVID-19 fight must be accounted for.

Previous articleZambia is going paperless in health service delivery-Dr Chilufya
Next articleUnions commend Mopani Copper Mines for rescinding the decision to place its mines under maintenance

11 COMMENTS

  2. Ba HH, a person who is suppose to use the word ‘demand’ is the one who is in power. You don’t get your answers because you don’t know how to ask. Since you are not in power learn to use humble language that will provide answers.

    You are not in power and using dictatorial language, how about when you are voted if at all you will be voted into power.

    4
    5

  4. This now starts to sound like the other people who died on the bus are not important. We need to focus our efforts on reducing road accidents. Bally how are you going to fit this?

    3
    2

  5. @ Henry

    The kind of mentality you have is what got PF to this level of stealing and plunder with impunity because you don’t even know that any citizen, including yourself, has the right to demand accountability on how public funds are utilized by government. So HH is within his rights to DEMAND accountability. Wake up or shut up!

    5
    2

  6. HH try to engage ministries involved running Covid 19 . This is a good thing so that you know how institutions runs national emergencies.
    What is your say on Catholic priest who is allegedly accused of being on possession death of a married woman in his room,which,later came to the public that he was her boyfriend?

    1
    2

  7. This man is a dictator indeed. Why always in the habit of issuing instructions of: *I demand* *Ultimate* *Immediately* as if he is in-control. Clearly you have no ideal how national institutes or rather emergencies on a country level even work. Use proper channels dont just go on Facebook ati i demand

    1

  8. As you would have noticed, I have recently had a number of people copying my profile here due to my increasing popularity. As such, my public relations team are trialing a profile picture which will be unique and has never been used before. Please tell me what your thoughts are on my new picture. Kz. Meanwhile, it is disappointing and disgusting to see hh and upnd continue to use the death of a young person for political manipulation and exploitation. How desperate is hh to get power ? Zambian be very careful with such maniacs. Kz

  9. Infact PF government must be sued for negligence. What tyoe of incompetent leadership is this and lazy Edgar Lungu a well known embezzler, he just issues statements ‘institute investigations’ what investigations? You know the cause of death and your minister is involved. How can the whole bunch of a minister say it is normal and such things happen. One must be mad or on serious drug abuse to say such nonsense. Edgar Lungu is finished. He is a rubber stamp of a president. He has eyes but he can’t see or damn scared of his own ministers. Bally will fix you. Meanwhile PF must go!

  10. KZ,EVERY REASONABLE HUMAN BEING CAN ASK AND DEMAND ANSWERS.HOW MUCH HAS BEEN DONATED ? WORSE,OFF WHEN BIG COMPANIES DONATED BIG CASH BUT WHERE DID IT GO? LIMBI,U ALSO GOT A CUT CZ YOUR LINE OF DEFENSE DOESN’T MAKE ANY SENSE.AFTER,THAT THEY EVEN AIRLIFT HIS BODY TO GO AND BURY HIM. WHAT A SHAME.KZ,IT IS WISE TO ADMIT THAT CERTAIN THINGS WE HAVE FAILED BUT HOW DO WE CORRECT THIS?ARROGANCE IS THE ONE WHICH MADE RB LEAVE STATEHOUSE.AS,A PARENT IT NEEDS TO PAIN U. LIKE IAM FEELING IT ON BEHALF OF HIS FAMILY. CERTAIN,INCIDENTS ARE AVOIDABLE.

  11. IMAGINE,IF TODAY IMF OR WORLD BANK APPOINTS HH ON A HIGHER POSITION WHAT WOULD BE YOUR TAKE. HH IS NOT DESPERATE BUT IT IS THE ZAMBIANS WHO ARE FED UP WITH CLONES LIKE U

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

