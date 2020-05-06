UPND Leader Hakainde Hichilema has demanded for accountability in the utilisation of COVID-19 funds the government is recieved from well wishers.

Mr Hichilema who is shocked with the death of Ian Mutambo, a lab technician from Zambezi District Hospital who died in a road traffic accident involving a Power Tools Bus says the COVID-19 resources must be used prudently to benefit those responsible for protecting the nation from the pandemic.

He said frontline health workers like Ian Mutambo must be well protected for them to fully protect the nation from the pandemic.

Mr Hichilema said government must be ashamed that a gallant young man like Ian could die in public transport while transporting sensitive materials like COVID-19 samples to Ndola when they have resources at their disposal to prevent such from happening.

He said no government should put its frontline workers in such risky situations.

Mr Hichilema said the PF must be held responsible and accountable for the death of Ian as it was caused by their carelessness.

He said going forward, Zambians do not expect such to happen again adding that all funds donated for the COVID-19 fight must be accounted for.

[Read 251 times, 251 reads today]