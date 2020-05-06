9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Wednesday, May 6, 2020
type here...
General News

Zambia Deaf Youth and Women wants RTSA to issue their members Driving Licences

By Chief Editor
36 views
1
General News Zambia Deaf Youth and Women wants RTSA to issue their members Driving...
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

The Zambia Deaf Youth and Women is hopeful the COVID-19 pandemic will not affect the hearing of their petition in the High Court against the Road Transport and Safety Agency over their refusal to issue its members with driving licenses.

The organization which represents over 20,000 deaf people, have tried for years to engage RTSA and the government on the issue and as a last resort, on 15th November 2019, filed a constitutional petition in the High Court against the RTSA.

The Petitioners argue that RTSA unfairly discriminates against deaf people by denying them the opportunity to obtain drivers’ licenses.

The Petitioners state that there is no reasonable justification for prohibiting deaf people from driving because deafness in no way interferes with the ability to drive safely.

Several countries in the region like South Africa and Namibia allow deaf people to obtain drivers’ licenses and the Petitioners have asked the Court to order RTSA to start issuing, extending, and renewing drivers’ licenses to deaf people on an equal basis with others.

The RTSA is opposing the Petitioners’ case and claims that it is reasonable and justifiable to have a blanket prohibition against driving by deaf persons.

The case is set down for hearing on 19th May 2020, a date Frankson Musukwa, the Organisation Executive Director says the deaf community desperately hopes will not be affected by the impact of COVID-19 on court activities. The case raises important issues.

Mr Musukwa said the Persons with Disabilities Act of 2012 is specifically aimed at promoting “the participation of persons with disabilities with equal opportunities in the civil, political, economic, social and cultural spheres”.

He said in a statement that developing practices which exclude persons based on unfounded perceptions runs contrary to this aim.

Mr Musukwa has lamented that deaf persons have lost their means of income after being denied drivers’ licenses and have lost large amounts of money in trying to get a license only to be eventually denied because they are deaf, and have been insulted and demeaned in the process by RTSA officers.

He said the situation is degrading, humiliating, arbitrary and discriminatory and it violates deaf peoples’ rights under the Constitution and under the Persons with Disabilities Act of 2012.

[Read 87 times, 87 reads today]
Previous articleGreen Party President Peter Sinkamba accuse WHO of frustrating efforts by African Countries to find a cure for the coronavirus pandemic
Next articleRespect Traditional leaders, Politicians Come and Go, Chiefs Remain, Chavuma PM warned by Chief Chinyama

1 COMMENT

  1. BMW Bally Must Win
    ZNBC= Zambia Needs Bally Chapwafye
    BOZ= Bally Of Zambia
    BENZ= Bally Ena Ni Zii
    BBC= Ba Bally Chapwafye
    BALL= Bally Alikwata Leadership Lyonse.
    TBN= Team Bally Nationwide.
    CBC= Call Bally Chapwa
    ZABS= Zambia Accepts Bally System.
    CAB= Chapwa Asova Bally
    BBQ= Bringing Bally Qualities.
    BBA/BAC= Bally Brings Accountability/ Bally Allows Continuity
    BCE= Bally Changes Economy
    BC= Bally Chapwafye .
    BMW= Bally Muntu Wesu
    TB= Team Bally
    ABSA= Ala Bally Supplies All
    FNB= Fyonse Ni Bally

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...

Latest News

Rural NewsChief Editor - 2

Respect Traditional leaders, Politicians Come and Go, Chiefs Remain, Chavuma PM warned by Chief Chinyama

CHIEF Chinyama of the Luvale speaking people of Zambezi District in Northwestern Province has advised Chavuma area member of...
Read more
General News

Zambia Deaf Youth and Women wants RTSA to issue their members Driving Licences

Chief Editor - 1
The Zambia Deaf Youth and Women is hopeful the COVID-19 pandemic will not affect the hearing of their petition in the High Court against...
Read more
Headlines

Green Party President Peter Sinkamba accuse WHO of frustrating efforts by African Countries to find a cure for the coronavirus pandemic

Chief Editor - 7
Green Party President Peter Sinkamba has accused the World Health Organisation of frustrating efforts by African Countries to find a cure for the coronavirus...
Read more
Feature Politics

Vocal PF Women’s official Charity Banda dismissed

Chief Editor - 4
PATRIOTIC Front (PF) Secretary General Davies Mwila has with immediate effect, revoked the appointment of PF party Lusaka Province Women's Vice Chairlady Charity Katongo...
Read more
Economy

ZAFFICO gets new CEO

Chief Editor - 2
The ZAFFICO Board of Directors has appointed Mr. Kangwa David Bwalya as Managing Director effective 1st May 2020. Mr. Bwalya has over 24 years of...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

United Nations World Food Programme has used cash transfers through mobile money to assist 1,500 refugees

General News Chief Editor - 2
The United Nations World Food Programme has used cash transfers through mobile money to assist 1,500 refugees who still depend on humanitarian assistance to...
Read more

All schools shall remain closed as directed-Education Minister

General News Chief Editor - 8
Minister of General Education David Mabumba has said that all schools shall remain closed as directed by President Edgar Lungu. Dr. Mabumba, however,...
Read more

Indian rifle shooter, husband stuck in Zambia for over a month

General News Chief Editor - 17
A business-come-pleasure trip for Indian rifle shooter Aayushi Gupta and her husband Saksham has turned into a nightmare. The couple, which got married in January,...
Read more

Zambia Police institutes Investigation into the Death of the Catholic Woman who died at the Priest’s House

General News Chief Editor - 30
Police in Lusaka have instituted an inquiry into the death of a 42-year-old woman of Garden House, who allegedly died in the Parish Priest’s...
Read more
- Advertisement -
[Read 25 times, 1 reads today]

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.

[Read 87 times, 87 reads today]