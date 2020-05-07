Chipata has recorded one confirmed case of Covid-19.

A person who recently travelled from Lusaka to Chipata tested positive to Covid-19.

Eastern Province Minister Makebi Zulu disclosed that on May 2nd 2020, an alert was received of a person who had travelled from Lusaka to Chipata to attend a funeral in Lompo village and had tested positive for Covid-19.

Mr. Zulu told a media briefing in Chipata that the patient had undergone testing whilst in Lusaka but was not aware of the test results until she was communicated to of her positive status.

He said the patient was informed whilst she was on the bus travelling back from Chipata to Lusaka.

Mr Zulu said the Lusaka Provincial surveillance team was engaged and they managed to track the bus and safely escorted the patient to the Covid-19 treatment centre in Lusaka.

Mr. Zulu says this single positive case has resulted in a total of 88 contacts being followed up within Lompo village of Chipata where the funeral was held.

He revealed that during investigations, it was further established that another person had travelled from Katete to attend the same funeral at Lompo Village and that an additional 19 contacts were traced, bringing the total number of contacts to 107.

Mr. Zulu says all the 107 contacts have had samples collected and transported to the Covid-19 testing laboratories in Lusaka.

He says more samples are still being collected until all contacts are reached.

