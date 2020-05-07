9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Thursday, May 7, 2020
type here...
Rural News

Covid-19 reaches Chipata

By editor
36 views
8
Rural News Covid-19 reaches Chipata
editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Chipata has recorded one confirmed case of Covid-19.

A person who recently travelled from Lusaka to Chipata tested positive to Covid-19.

Eastern Province Minister Makebi Zulu disclosed that on May 2nd 2020, an alert was received of a person who had travelled from Lusaka to Chipata to attend a funeral in Lompo village and had tested positive for Covid-19.

Mr. Zulu told a media briefing in Chipata that the patient had undergone testing whilst in Lusaka but was not aware of the test results until she was communicated to of her positive status.

He said the patient was informed whilst she was on the bus travelling back from Chipata to Lusaka.

Mr Zulu said the Lusaka Provincial surveillance team was engaged and they managed to track the bus and safely escorted the patient to the Covid-19 treatment centre in Lusaka.

Mr. Zulu says this single positive case has resulted in a total of 88 contacts being followed up within Lompo village of Chipata where the funeral was held.

He revealed that during investigations, it was further established that another person had travelled from Katete to attend the same funeral at Lompo Village and that an additional 19 contacts were traced, bringing the total number of contacts to 107.

Mr. Zulu says all the 107 contacts have had samples collected and transported to the Covid-19 testing laboratories in Lusaka.

He says more samples are still being collected until all contacts are reached.

[Read 488 times, 488 reads today]
Previous articleThere has been low uptake by Businesses of the K10 Billion Stimulus Package-Finance Minister
Next articleLocal Government Minister contradicts Health Minister over charging places of worship for congregating

8 COMMENTS

  1. “Chipata has recorded one confirmed case of Covid-19.”

    It is time to stop scaring people needlessly.

    Today NYC mayor Mario Cuomo went on tv, stating that 2/3 of new infectees were people who were in their own homes. It’s airborne. Everyone is going to get it no matter what the government does. If they had no lockdown, it would have been history a month ago.

    Get it, get over it, be immune. That’s the savest way forward anyway. And stop scaring people about the flu. Protect only those who are actually vulnerable to the flu – the very old, the sick.

    1
    1

    • Some voice in the wildness has been crying for Lusaka to be on lockdown, but hey what can we do when some politician are proud to call themselves a ” hand to mouth economy”, now because of mungulu traveling adada na amai on that bicycle have been put in arms way.

  2. seriously, the method we are using to tackle convid-19 is not working and cant work for a poor country like ours. The contacts to the confirmed case is in thousands already yet we are counting 107.

  4. @1 MrK on point. People are so dead scared of it, so much fixed on new cases that they completely forget that the majority is immune and will show no symptoms at all. Alarmists, Apocalyptic reporters and prophets of doom all over the place..

    1

  5. You cannot expect to fight the Covid-19 like this when you avail results to alerts after 16 days! Had she known earlier, in fact, had the Health Authorities known about her status within 24 hours, she would have been quarantined! This country!

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...

Latest News

Headlineseditor - 2

Local Government Minister contradicts Health Minister over charging places of worship for congregating

Local Government Minister Charles Banda has advised the Lusaka City Council to continue charging places of worship K100 for...
Read more
Rural News

Covid-19 reaches Chipata

editor - 8
Chipata has recorded one confirmed case of Covid-19. A person who recently travelled from Lusaka to Chipata tested positive to Covid-19. Eastern Province Minister Makebi Zulu...
Read more
Economy

There has been low uptake by Businesses of the K10 Billion Stimulus Package-Finance Minister

Chief Editor - 26
Finance Minister Dr Bwalya Ng’andu says there has been low uptake by Businesses of the K10 Billion Stimulus Package set aside by the Bank...
Read more
Columns

Council of NGOs expresses Gratitude to Cabinet on New NGO Act

Chief Editor - 6
The Council of Non-Governmental Organisations (CNGOs) in Zambia, whose mandate include to develop, adopt and administer the Code of Conduct for NGOs and facilitate...
Read more
Economy

President Lungu urged to gradually reopen key informal sectors

Chief Editor - 21
President Edgar Lungu has been urged to begin the gradual but cautious reopening of key sectors of the economy during this COVID-19 pandemic period. In...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Respect Traditional leaders, Politicians Come and Go, Chiefs Remain, Chavuma PM warned by Chief Chinyama

Rural News Chief Editor - 6
CHIEF Chinyama of the Luvale speaking people of Zambezi District in Northwestern Province has advised Chavuma area member of Parliament (MP) Victor Lumayi to...
Read more

Nakonde district mass screening set for next week

Rural News Chief Editor - 10
Health authorities are next week set to commence massive screening for COVID-19 in Nakonde district in Muchinga Province. This comes in the...
Read more

Government releases K2 million towards mitigating the effects of floods and hunger

Rural News Chief Editor - 5
Government has released K2 million towards mitigating the effects of floods and hunger in affected areas across the country. Disaster Management and Mitigation Unit National...
Read more

President Lungu saddened by Zambia’s loss of traditional leaders in recent months

Rural News Chief Editor - 8
President Edgar Lungu is saddened that the country has lost a number of traditional leaders in the recent months. And the President has sent a...
Read more
- Advertisement -
[Read 25 times, 1 reads today]

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.

[Read 488 times, 488 reads today]