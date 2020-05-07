9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Thursday, May 7, 2020
Government suspends the payment of school fees in public schools

By Chief Editor
Chief Editor

The Government has suspended the payment of school fees in public schools following the indefinite closure of schools due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Ministry of General Education Permanent Secretary for Technical Services Dr. Jobbicks Kalumba has since directed school authorities not to ask parents to pay fees when schools reopen.

Addressing the media in Lusaka, Dr Kalumba said guidance will be provided to school authorities on the way forward once schools reopen.

Dr Kalumba said it will not be in the interest of the nation to ask parents to pay any fees including school fees while conventional learning is not taking place.

He said although the Government has shown responsibility by ensuring that learning continues using e-learning platforms, no parent should be made to pay.

Dr Kalumba has since urged Private schools in the country to consider suspending school fees for to enable parents recover as classes remain suspended.

He reiterated that schools will remain closed until President Edgar Lungu gives guidance on the way forward.

Dr Kalumba has wondered why private schools are asking parents to pay school fees when conventional learning has been suspended indefinitely.

He also announced that the Examinations Council of Zambia is in the process of revising the examinations time table.

It'll take 9 weeks for the Victoria Falls Water to Reach Kariba Dam, President Lungu is told

