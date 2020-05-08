Thirty-one (31) Zambians who were stranded in India have arrived safely through the Royal Air Charters company based in Lusaka.

The Zambians arrived aboard the Royal Air Charter Embrae 145 AEW plane that landed at Kenneth Kaunda International Airport (KKIA) on Thursday 7th May 2020 at 1830hrs.

The Roya Air Charter managed to fly from Lusaka to India despite the many airspaces that are closed across Africa and the Indian sub-continent after meticulous planning and extensive diplomatic undertakings across the countries involved.

The group that arrived has been placed in mandatory quarantine for the next 14 days.

The crew was an all Zambian crew that included: Capt Sasha Chizyuka, Capt Orwel Akakulubelwa, First Officer Melanie Sigedt, First Officer Chitambi Zulu, Cabin Crew members, Elizabeth Mubita, Mazyopa, Roginia Banda Muyeka, Engineer Handy Mukunte.

On 7th May, Zambia’s High Commissioner, Judith Kapijimpanga announced the Mission was arranging for Zambian nationals or resident and work permit holders stranded in India to travel back to Zambia.

She stated that there were hundreds of Zambians comprising students and permit holders stranded since the COVID-19 pandemic and after India implemented a lockdown on 25th March 2020.

