31 Zambians who were stranded in India arrive back home

Thirty-one (31) Zambians who were stranded in India have arrived safely through the Royal Air Charters company based in Lusaka.

The Zambians arrived aboard the Royal Air Charter Embrae 145 AEW plane that landed at Kenneth Kaunda International Airport (KKIA) on Thursday 7th May 2020 at 1830hrs.

The Roya Air Charter managed to fly from Lusaka to India despite the many airspaces that are closed across Africa and the Indian sub-continent after meticulous planning and extensive diplomatic undertakings across the countries involved.

The group that arrived has been placed in mandatory quarantine for the next 14 days.

The crew was an all Zambian crew that included: Capt Sasha Chizyuka, Capt Orwel Akakulubelwa, First Officer Melanie Sigedt, First Officer Chitambi Zulu, Cabin Crew members, Elizabeth Mubita, Mazyopa, Roginia Banda Muyeka, Engineer Handy Mukunte.

On 7th May, Zambia’s High Commissioner, Judith Kapijimpanga announced the Mission was arranging for Zambian nationals or resident and work permit holders stranded in India to travel back to Zambia.

She stated that there were hundreds of Zambians comprising students and permit holders stranded since the COVID-19 pandemic and after India implemented a lockdown on 25th March 2020.

  1. Indian bizman, cook land in Delhi aboard Zambia evacuation plane
    Rajnish Gupta, 47, a businessman who has business interests and an apartment in Lusaka, was travelling with Baheliya, his cook. He had managed to convince Zambian authorities to let him fly in on the special flight, which landed in Delhi via Muscat.
    INDIA Updated: May 07, 2020 04:05 IST

  2. After consultations with the Ministry of External Affairs, the immigration officials issued a show cause notice to the two passengers. The CISF which guards the airport were officially told to put the two back on the flight. However, the two were refusing to budge. The Zambian passengers were left waiting till shortly after 11pm, when a quick response team of 20 people surrounded Gupta and forced him onto the plane. Late on Wednesday night, the plane took off for Mumbai to pick up the rest of the passengers before heading to Zambia.

