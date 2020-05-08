9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Friday, May 8, 2020
Ariel collaborates with Nigeria’s Jid-Vocals on WeWe Bwana

By staff
staff

Zambian Soul Singer Ariel calls upon his Nigerian counterpart Jid-Vocals on a mid-tempo groovy jam titled WeWe Bwana translated as you’re the Boss/King/Leader in Swahili referring. The song is sang in English, Swahili, Igbo and Nyanja/Tumbuka.

The duo met over 7 years ago in Ukraine whilst studying at their respective Universities. They both enjoyed successes with several award nominations and awards during their time in Ukraine. After constantly talking about their collaboration over the years, they finally linked up on this jam with Soulful vocals and catchy melodies. This song is a follow-up to Ariel’s last single, One in a million with German’s Chin Chillah which has been enjoying airplay on the continent’s Music video channel Trace Africa and most local TV stations. It seems, the Soulful singer is on a journey of international collaborations and we can only look forward to seeing what’s next.

The song was produced by Daize and mixed and mastered by Jerry Scooper.

Lockdowned Kambole Misses Family

