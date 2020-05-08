The Livingstone Tourism Association (LTA) has welcomed the decision by President Edgar Lungu to reopen selected sectors of the economy in Zambia, particularly in the hospitality industry.

LTA Chairperson Rodney Sikumba has told ZNBC News in a telephone interview that opportunities that stimulate economic growth are welcome because they benefit the tourism sector.

Meanwhile, Mr. Sikumba has proposed that viewing points at the Victoria Falls should reopen to the public to attract domestic tourists, a move he says will benefit lodges and hotels in the Tourist Capital.

He said many people are bored at home in Livingstone and other parts of Zambia and that they want to visit the Victoria Falls and book rooms in hotels and lodges which in turn will have a ripple effect on other tourism activities.

Mr. Sikumba revealed that members of the LTA have resolved to reduce rates for accommodation and tourism activities by about forty percent to encourage domestic tourism.

He said the move is meant to help the tourism sector in Livingstone to recover and that the reduced prices will be maintained beyond COVID-19 to ensure that locals also participate and enjoy what the Tourist Capital has to offer.

[Read 44 times, 44 reads today]