Lockdowned Kambole Misses Family

Chipolopolo and Kaizer Chiefs striker Lazarus Kambole admits it has not been easy being in lockdown in South Africa away from his family in Zambia.

Kambole and his teammates have been training in self- isolation at his Gauteng base since the South African PSL was postponed two months ago following the Covid-19 outbreak.

“We are professionals and being away from home is part of our job,” Kambole told Kaizerchiefs.com.

“But this is different because things are abnormal. I wish I was home to battle this situation with my family. At the same time, I’m grateful to still have a job and being able to provide for my family. Thanks to the Club.”

Kambole joined Chiefs this season from Zesco United on a three-year deal but has yet to ignite for the current SA PSL leaders who enjoy a four-point lead over defending champions Mamelodi Sundowns with eight games left to play.

Previous articleZambia Sugar lends its support to the COVID-19 fight

