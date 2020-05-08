9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Friday, May 8, 2020
type here...
Economy

Lusaka City Council Revenue Collection down by 50% due to COVID-19

By Chief Editor
36 views
1
Economy Lusaka City Council Revenue Collection down by 50% due to COVID-19
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Lusaka City Council under collected revenue by 52 percent during the first four months of 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

LCC Public Relations Manager George Sichimba says the Council planned to collect K132 Million during the period under review but only collected over K63 million.

Mr. Sichimba says this deficit is the lowest in the Council’s revenue collection in the last five years adding that the Council is currently operating at 48 percent capacity only.

He has attributed the under-collection of revenue to complete and partial closure of some local and international business entities due to the CIVID-19 pandemic.

He adds that the most affected revenue streams are property rates, business permit levies, personal levy and waste management fees among others.

He has appealed to companies and individuals to settle their bills promptly.

[Read 19 times, 19 reads today]
Previous articleStudents submit reopening plans for colleges and universities
Next article31 Zambians who were stranded in India arrive back home

1 COMMENT

  1. Is this a result of closing bars?? Because other businesses are operating normally. Which international businesses is he talking about??

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...

Latest News

General NewsChief Editor - 1

31 Zambians who were stranded in India arrive back home

Thirty-one (31) Zambians who were stranded in India have arrived safely through the Royal Air Charters company based in...
Read more
Economy

Lusaka City Council Revenue Collection down by 50% due to COVID-19

Chief Editor - 1
Lusaka City Council under collected revenue by 52 percent during the first four months of 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. LCC Public Relations Manager...
Read more
General News

Students submit reopening plans for colleges and universities

Chief Editor - 1
The Zambia National Students Unions (ZANASU) has submitted a report to President Edgar Lungu detailing the findings from an online survey on e-learning and...
Read more
General News

ZRA Donates Solar Power Backup Solution to Chelston Health Centre in Lusaka.

Chief Editor - 0
The Zambia Revenue Authority (ZRA) has donated a solar power backup solution, worth K41 000, to Chelston health centre in Lusaka. ZRA Commissioner-General, Kingsley Chanda...
Read more
Headlines

IMF still considering Covid-19 request from Zambia

Chief Editor - 1
The International Monetary Fund says it is still considering a request from Zambia for emergency Covid-19 pandemic funding. On Wednesday, the Fund approved requests for...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Government hands over gold mining equipment worth 1.3 million Kwacha to three cooperatives in Esatern Province

Economy Chief Editor - 14
The government has handed-over gold mining equipment worth 1.3 million Kwacha to three cooperatives aimed at scaling up gold production levels in three...
Read more

There has been low uptake by Businesses of the K10 Billion Stimulus Package-Finance Minister

Economy Chief Editor - 32
Finance Minister Dr Bwalya Ng’andu says there has been low uptake by Businesses of the K10 Billion Stimulus Package set aside by the Bank...
Read more

President Lungu urged to gradually reopen key informal sectors

Economy Chief Editor - 24
President Edgar Lungu has been urged to begin the gradual but cautious reopening of key sectors of the economy during this COVID-19 pandemic period. In...
Read more

A complete Lockdown of the country’s businesses can cause more damage to the economy-Finance Minister

Economy Chief Editor - 21
The government has said that a complete lockdown of the country’s businesses can cause more damage to the economy. Finance Minister Bwalya Ng’andu...
Read more
- Advertisement -
[Read 25 times, 1 reads today]

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.

[Read 19 times, 19 reads today]