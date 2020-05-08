Lusaka City Council under collected revenue by 52 percent during the first four months of 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

LCC Public Relations Manager George Sichimba says the Council planned to collect K132 Million during the period under review but only collected over K63 million.

Mr. Sichimba says this deficit is the lowest in the Council’s revenue collection in the last five years adding that the Council is currently operating at 48 percent capacity only.

He has attributed the under-collection of revenue to complete and partial closure of some local and international business entities due to the CIVID-19 pandemic.

He adds that the most affected revenue streams are property rates, business permit levies, personal levy and waste management fees among others.

He has appealed to companies and individuals to settle their bills promptly.

