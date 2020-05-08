President Edgar Lungu has directed the Ministry of Finance to simplify the modalities on how companies can access the ten billion Kwacha stimulus package which has been provided by the government.

Speaking when he addressed the Nation on Covid-19 today, President Lungu said the modalities should be communicated to businesses that have been affected by the pandemic.

The President is concerned that most of the Business entities do not know how to access this money.

President Lungu said the Ministry of Finance should also come up with realistic conditions for accessing the fund.

The Head of State said if businesses and other sectors of the economy remain closed the country’s economy will collapse which may result into more challenges.

President Lungu said over the last months government has recorded reduced income as a result of the poor performance of businesses due to the Covid 19.

The Head of state said there is need for Zambians to continue engaging in economic activities whilst fighting the covid 19.

And President Lungu said the COVID -19 pandemic provides an opportunity to start the country’s social and economic recovery trajectory towards making it more resilient.

He said this is as the country lives with the New Normal and strenghten the provisions of essential services of Zambians.

President Lungu has thanked the cooperating partners and civil society Organisations for generously donating and supporting Government towards the fight against Covid -19

