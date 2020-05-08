9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Friday, May 8, 2020
type here...
Economy

Ministry of Finance directed to Simplify the modalities on how companies can access the K10 billion Kwacha

By Chief Editor
36 views
1
Economy Ministry of Finance directed to Simplify the modalities on how companies...
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

President Edgar Lungu has directed the Ministry of Finance to simplify the modalities on how companies can access the ten billion Kwacha stimulus package which has been provided by the government.

Speaking when he addressed the Nation on Covid-19 today, President Lungu said the modalities should be communicated to businesses that have been affected by the pandemic.

The President is concerned that most of the Business entities do not know how to access this money.

President Lungu said the Ministry of Finance should also come up with realistic conditions for accessing the fund.

The Head of State said if businesses and other sectors of the economy remain closed the country’s economy will collapse which may result into more challenges.

President Lungu said over the last months government has recorded reduced income as a result of the poor performance of businesses due to the Covid 19.

The Head of state said there is need for Zambians to continue engaging in economic activities whilst fighting the covid 19.

And President Lungu said the COVID -19 pandemic provides an opportunity to start the country’s social and economic recovery trajectory towards making it more resilient.

He said this is as the country lives with the New Normal and strenghten the provisions of essential services of Zambians.

President Lungu has thanked the cooperating partners and civil society Organisations for generously donating and supporting Government towards the fight against Covid -19

[Read 46 times, 46 reads today]

Related Posts:

Previous articleRestaurant owners applauds Green Light to Re-Open
Next articleLivingstone Tourism Associatiom welcomes move to open the hospitality industry

1 COMMENT

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...

Latest News

General NewsChief Editor - 1

PF has Concluded its Administrative Investigations into the illegal Gold Mining Activities in Mwinilunga

PATRIOTIC Front (PF) Deputy Secretary-General Mrs. Mumbi Phiri says the party has concluded its administrative investigations into the illegal...
Read more
Economy

Livingstone Tourism Associatiom welcomes move to open the hospitality industry

Chief Editor - 0
The Livingstone Tourism Association (LTA) has welcomed the decision by President Edgar Lungu to reopen selected sectors of the economy in Zambia, particularly in...
Read more
Economy

Ministry of Finance directed to Simplify the modalities on how companies can access the K10 billion Kwacha

Chief Editor - 1
President Edgar Lungu has directed the Ministry of Finance to simplify the modalities on how companies can access the ten billion Kwacha stimulus package...
Read more
General News

Restaurant owners applauds Green Light to Re-Open

Chief Editor - 1
Restaurant owners have applaud President Edgar Lungu for allowing restaurants to operate normally whilst adhering to the prescribed public health guidelines. Nadia’s Fast foods Town...
Read more
Headlines

Examination classes in both Primary and secondary Schools should reopen on 1st June 2020-President Lungu

Chief Editor - 1
President Edgar Lungu has directed that Examination classes in both Primary and secondary Schools should reopen on 1st June 2020 on condition that schools...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Livingstone Tourism Associatiom welcomes move to open the hospitality industry

Economy Chief Editor - 0
The Livingstone Tourism Association (LTA) has welcomed the decision by President Edgar Lungu to reopen selected sectors of the economy in Zambia, particularly in...
Read more

Open up the Economy, the COVID-19 Virus is definitely not a danger in Zambia and Africa-Habazoka

Economy Chief Editor - 22
The Economics Association of Zambia has asked medical practitioners to advise the Business Community on ways in which they can prevent the spread of...
Read more

Lusaka City Council Revenue Collection down by 50% due to COVID-19

Economy Chief Editor - 8
Lusaka City Council under collected revenue by 52 percent during the first four months of 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. LCC Public Relations Manager...
Read more

Government hands over gold mining equipment worth 1.3 million Kwacha to three cooperatives in Esatern Province

Economy Chief Editor - 17
The government has handed-over gold mining equipment worth 1.3 million Kwacha to three cooperatives aimed at scaling up gold production levels in three...
Read more
- Advertisement -
[Read 25 times, 1 reads today]

Related Posts:

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.

[Read 46 times, 46 reads today]

Related Posts: