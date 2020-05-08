PATRIOTIC Front (PF) Deputy Secretary-General Mrs. Mumbi Phiri says the party has concluded its administrative investigations into the illegal gold mining activities in Mwinilunga.

Mrs. Phiri stated during a Phone-Call interview on the Thursday edition of 5FM’s ‘The Burning Issue’, that the findings of the report will only be disclosed after deliberations by the Central Committee.

“If you read what I said in the Diggers, it’s not an individual who is supposed to comment on that. The report will be tabled in the Central Committee. And then from there, as usual, the way we do it, we will call for a Press Briefing where you will be briefed,” said Mrs. Phiri.

Last month, PF Secretary General Hon Davies Mwila suspended North Western Province Chairperson Jackson Kungo, pending investigations by law enforcement agencies into his alleged involvement in illegal gold mining activities in the province.

President Edgar Lungu also removed Provincial Police Commissioner Hudson Namachila on grounds that his command had failed to secure gold deposits in North Western Province.

Meanwhile, PF Deputy Media Director Mr. Antonio Mwanza explained during his Radio appearance on 5FM’s Thursday edition of the ‘The Burning Issue’, that the Brian Mundubile led the investigation into the Mwinilunga Gold Scandal was purely administrative.

“The issue of Mr. Jackson Kungo and his colleagues that have been accused of theft in the case of the gold mining in Mwinilunga is an issue that has been reported to the Police, they have been arrested and they have started appearing before the Courts of Law. So the Police have taken that path of investigations. They have formally arrested them and they started appearing in the Courts of Law on Monday. And that process will remain uninterfered. It is a government process and not a party process,” said Mr. Mwanza.

“BUT as a political party ourselves, we do care about the conduct of our own members and His Excellency, the President directed the Secretary-General to constitute a team of senior members of the party to do their own investigation which has nothing to do with the Police investigation. Which has nothing to do with the Court process? Which has nothing to do with the legal proceedings that are going on? These are purely for Patriotic Front purposes; for us to make internal administrative decisions.”

