By Phillip Mubanga

I still support the reopening of the following!

Schools: limiting it to Exam classes, Masters, and Ph.D. classes to allow the defense of their dissertations.

Bars to operate on the takeaway basis for them to meet their rental obligations.

Civil Service: 50% of the staff operating from their homes to return for work.

The world is grappling with a dilemma: Saving lives versus saving the economy. Globally, countries have begun to ease strict lockdowns imposed to contain the spread of Covid-19 and a number of African countries have taken a similar move albeit cautiously.

We must learn to live with the rules of the ‘NEW NORM ’.

Preventing or wiping out COVID 19 from Zambia this year is an impossible dream but at an individual level, we can win this fight against the virus.

Step out thinking whoever you meet is a potential COVID-19 patient. so deal with them like you are dealing with a confirmed case. That’s preventive measures are in place.

I expect more measures to ensure people in public places adhere to masking up, maintaining social distance, sanitizing, or washing of hands.

Should you get sick or show symptoms of COVID-19 go get tested, If positive get quarantined and begin treatment of the opportunistic infections treated and let life continue. About 70% of the COVID-19 patients in Zambia have recovered and we are still counting. Only 3% of the cases have ended up in death.

Africa, in general, must reopen up borders and all travelers must be issued a Certificate that they underwent a 14-day supervised quarantine before traveling. And upon arrival in another country, the traveler must be tested again to determine with certainty whether they are infected or not. They must complete another 14-day quarantine at the isolation facility.Thereafter allowed to trade

By so doing Hotels and Lodges will have business and tourism, in general, would, as a result, be partially resuscitated.

Anyone above the age of 60 should continue working from home including those with chronic conditions.

Celebration of fiestas must continue in the privacy of homes with household members only. Any gatherings for festivities should remain suspended.

Govt should continue to observe discipline and adherence to measures in the reopened sectors. If it’s exhibited then the re-opening of our society to business and activities should be extended to remaining sectors.

All provinces considered “low-risk” for COVID-19 should be prioritized in the reopening of sectors.

Life will not be the same at least not for now.

The NEW NORM is upon us!

We must accept that COVID 19 will be with us for years and that we must learn to ‘live’ with it, and not to ‘die’ with it”.

