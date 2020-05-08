By Antonio Mourinho Mwanza,
People may pretend and say whatever they want to appear morally upright or politically correct but the truth remains that no one can ignore the potent role that tribe and region play in African politics.
To ignore or pretend otherwise is to be hypocritical to the realities that we face as Africans.
While tribe and region are important demographics in elections and campaigns, tribalism and regionalism are dangerous sentiments that needs to be fought with everything we got.
The world over, demographics such as race, ethnicity, religion, gender, education, age play very crucial roles in politics, campaigns and elections and it would be naive and lackadaisical for anyone to ignore this reality.
In the Middle East, Religion plays a central role in Middle Eastern Politics. Most (if not all) Middle Eastern countries make sure that their constitutions, laws and education curricula comply with the religious norms dominant in each society, this has sometimes fuelled sectarian divisions and conflict, like what is currently happening in Iraq, Syria, Iran, Yemen and Lebanon, let alone the ongoing Arab-Israeli conflict which has a prominent religious aspect to it.
More than a decade after America elected its first black president, fears of worsening racial tensions are are on the rise with the growing emergence of white supremacism. A poll in February from the Pew Research Centre, a think-tank, found that 58% of Americans think race relations are “generally bad” and 45% believe it has become more acceptable to express racist views since Donald Trump was elected president.
The exit polls by various researchers show divisions across racial and educational groups, too. As was the case in the 2016 presidential election, white men voted Republican by a wide margin (60% to 39%) while white women were divided (49% favored the Democratic candidate; as many supported the Republican). Blacks voted overwhelmingly (90%) for the Democratic candidate, including comparable shares of black men (88%) and black women (92%).
As we edge closer to the 2021 elections we expect to see desperate political shenanigans resort to tribal and regional sentiments to woo and hoodwink voters.
What we should guard against is the dangerous animalistic instinct of some baseless individuals to try to divide and take advantage of us using tribalism and regionalism for their political expediency.
We must summon our moral and intellectual authority and fight tribalism and regionalism with everything we have got for the unity, peace and prosperity of our nation.
One Zambia, One Nation.
Stay Home. Mask Up. Observe Social Distancing. Wash and Sanitize Your Hands Regularly.
The Author is Ruling Patriotic Front (PF) Deputy Media Director, at Patriotic Front Headquarters.
Very true. You just need to look at the political history and make up of the upnd. It is well documented that the party will never allow a non Tonga to rule. Meanwhile pf has had 2 president from different tribes. We believe that every zambian is equal and deserves a shot to rule their country unlike our friends in the backwards party upnd
Well said Anthonio, especially ba UPND. These other tribes like Bembas are flexible but Tongas will never be
Well said Anthonio, especially ba UPND. These other tribes like Bembas are flexible but Tongas will never be. From time immemorial tongas have been the same
But iwe Kainyokola Zulu honestly, just what the hell do you have up your as.s with the UPND? They have never been in power and you cannot call a party that has nearly 100% parliamentary seats in Western, North-Western, Southern and half in Central province a tribal party. Those areas literally constitute more than 50% of our population and more than hald in terms of landmass. Now look at the PF, for you to get any appointment, even as a GRZ cleaner, you better be called Zulu, Nyirenda, Mulenga, Mubanga or ChibesaKunda. If you are called Hamusankwa, Mwiinga, Mwangala, Mubukwanu, Mushala or Mulemba, just forget! And yet you lousy stinking piece of sh.it have the gaul to come here and smear us with your stinking bigoted faeces! Wait until we split this country right in the middle and you can…
Tribalism is the best tool PF uses together with violence, bribery and impoverishing the masses to control them through handouts. Period. You can write bitting about the bush and confusing
… link up with your Katangese Kasais to eat baboons and also your “Malawan” achimwenes to smoke out rats from their ground holes to chew them up.
Guess which party’s leaders and aligned chiefs have been consistently peddling tribal talk. Guess which tribes have been victims of being “retired on national interest”. Check Cabinet, foreign service and heads of Government Institutions and Boards and see if the diversity of the Zambian nation is equitably distributed. When you have done that, you’ll get a definitive answer as to who is really peddling tribalism in this country. Its a tired trick to hide your evil by continually pointing fingers at others. Stop it. Its getting annoying!
This is a very shallow and myopic analysis. Start by addressing the Tribalism and nepotism in all appointments in the PF!