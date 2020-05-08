UPND Leader Hakainde Hichilema says the scourge of corruption has tremendously impacted Zambia and the standards of living of many citizens.

Mr Hichilema says leaders have enriched themselves at the expense of impoverished citizens while they pretend to be God fearing.

The UPND Leader says this is truly the definition of evil.

He said he and the UPND have a plan to eradicate corruption and they would like to have an open conversation with all Zambians about it.

He has advised Zambians to stay engaged, as Bally explains how corruption will be fought and eradicated.

Several stakeholders have continued accusing the PF of being corrupt citing the manner they are managing the country’s meagre resources.

Recently, the UPND accused the PF of spending public resources to buy its councillors who have continued to resign joining the ruling party in Western and North Western provinces.

The opposite party also accused the PF government of promising millions of Kwacha to its Members of Parliament that were willing to vote with them on Bill 10.

