UPND Leader Hakainde Hichilema says the scourge of corruption has tremendously impacted Zambia and the standards of living of many citizens.
Mr Hichilema says leaders have enriched themselves at the expense of impoverished citizens while they pretend to be God fearing.
The UPND Leader says this is truly the definition of evil.
He said he and the UPND have a plan to eradicate corruption and they would like to have an open conversation with all Zambians about it.
He has advised Zambians to stay engaged, as Bally explains how corruption will be fought and eradicated.
Several stakeholders have continued accusing the PF of being corrupt citing the manner they are managing the country’s meagre resources.
Recently, the UPND accused the PF of spending public resources to buy its councillors who have continued to resign joining the ruling party in Western and North Western provinces.
The opposite party also accused the PF government of promising millions of Kwacha to its Members of Parliament that were willing to vote with them on Bill 10.
You are right on one thing that corruption has impacted on the lives of Zambians. However you are not brave enough to say that why they are suffering today is due to your corruption at the helm of privatisation. Yes you claim you were not in government but any well meaning Zambian would puthis ccountry first before Money. You did no such thing. You lack the moral compass to be president of this country because what would stop you doing the same thing if you become president. Luckily you will never be. Kz
So its alright for you now to come and finsh off. From kapenta now to bream and even any fish. you all are mbares except the presido who you have brain washed. Na mwiba ba f1kal4
HH talks without proof or solution. His pretence will never take him anywhere. Look into his eyes, the eyes can tell it’s total pretence.
PAY RETIREES AT PSPF. Yes I said it. If it is KZ is first but he failed to comment when pf was caught naping when it failed to expose a chinese firm but world bank did. shame.
@Kaizar Zulu…Your “HH stole privatization money” political song has become boring. If he stole, then why have you failed to arrest him for that up to now? And you, with your continued thuggery and sanity-devoid behaviour on full display for all Zambians to detaste, and in an era where every year the Auditor General’s and FIC reports bemoan high levels of corruption, what moral right do you have to say HH has no moral compass to lead the country?? None!
Anyone who still does not believe that PF is the most corrupt government that we have ever had as Zambians, that individual is living in f.00.ls-paradise or simply is a f.00.l. People that are connected to PF have seen their wealth expand exponentially to unbelievable levels, including ba mwine. 9 years ago, he decaled K2.5million and within 5 years he was at K23million. Just wait and see what he will declare next year. Even civil servants like KZ, who had hardly anything toward their names today boast of driving state of art Range Rovers which cost as much as or even more than a retiree’s pension after they have slaved for 40years. All this wealth has been accumulated not because these people are business geniuses otherwise we would have seen their operations creating permanent jobs and…
Continued….
Even civil servants like KZ, who had hardly anything toward their names today boast of driving state of art Range Rovers which cost as much as or even more than a retiree’s pension after they have slaved for 40years. All this wealth has been accumulated not because these people are business geniuses otherwise we would have seen their operations creating permanent jobs and traced their activities through payment of legitimate taxes. 2021 will be a very interesting year indeed.