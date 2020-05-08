9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Friday, May 8, 2020
General News

ZRA Donates Solar Power Backup Solution to Chelston Health Centre in Lusaka.

By Chief Editor
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

The Zambia Revenue Authority (ZRA) has donated a solar power backup solution, worth K41 000, to Chelston health centre in Lusaka.

ZRA Commissioner-General, Kingsley Chanda has said that this is part of the Authority’s women leadership programme which aims at encouraging women to take up leadership roles.

He has said it is important to acknowledge that health frontline staff make sure pregnant mothers are looked after in a conducive environment, amid challenges of loadshedding.

Mr Chanda was speaking at the handover of the solar power backup solution, through ZRA Commissioner-Finance, Brigitte Muyenga.

And Chelston Health Centre Acting Superintendent, Jacqueline Manda said the solar backup solution will help reduce referrals to other hospitals necessitated by power outages.

  1. WHY THE HELL IS THIS ***** ( A CIVIL SERVANT ) TAKING UPON HIMSELF TO DISPERSE TAX PAYERS MONEY ?
    HE IS NOT A POLITICIAN WITH THE REMIT TO DECIDE…AS A LAWYER I CAN TELL YOU HE IS ACTING ‘ ULTRA VIRES ‘ THAT
    IS ‘ ABOVE THE LAW ‘ I MIGHT WELL ASK HOW MUCH HAS HE PUT IN HIS BACK POCKET…IT WOULD BE IN KEEPING WITH HIS
    OVER INFLATED SENSE OF AUTHORITY….FURTHER MORE, AS ZAMBIA IS A LANDLOCKED COUNTRY WHY IS HE DRESSED LIKE A JAPANESE ADMIRAL ? IS HIS SWIMMING POOL FILLED WITH TOY PLASTIC BOATS ? GOD HELP ZAMBIA.!

