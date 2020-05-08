The Zambia Revenue Authority (ZRA) has donated a solar power backup solution, worth K41 000, to Chelston health centre in Lusaka.

ZRA Commissioner-General, Kingsley Chanda has said that this is part of the Authority’s women leadership programme which aims at encouraging women to take up leadership roles.

He has said it is important to acknowledge that health frontline staff make sure pregnant mothers are looked after in a conducive environment, amid challenges of loadshedding.

Mr Chanda was speaking at the handover of the solar power backup solution, through ZRA Commissioner-Finance, Brigitte Muyenga.

And Chelston Health Centre Acting Superintendent, Jacqueline Manda said the solar backup solution will help reduce referrals to other hospitals necessitated by power outages.

[Read 51 times, 51 reads today]