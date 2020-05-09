Kenya striker John Makwata says compatriot Jesse Were played a major part in his decision to join defending FAZ Super Division champions Zesco United.

Makwata’s has made a promising start in his second coming to Zambia this January scoring three goals before the league was halted due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

The ex-Buildcon striker said he hopes to emulate the prolific forwards’ domestic and continental success at Zesco.

“He is a respected man here, thanks to the great job he has done,” Makwata told The Star Newspaper of Kenya.

“He inspired me to join and I am learning a lot from him. He has broken records here and I feel the pressure to perform just like him.”

Meanwhile, Were has scored 12 league goals this season and is three goals behind leader in the 2019/2020 FAZ Golden Boot race Cameroonian Baba Basile of Lusaka Dynamos.

The defending league champions are currently fifth on the log on 24 points, four points behind leaders Forest Rangers with nine games left to play since the season was suspended in mid-March.

[Read 1 times, 1 reads today]