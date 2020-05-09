Former FAZ executive committee Blackwell Siwale is calling for wide consultation as Football House looks at ways of concluding 2019/20 season that has been halted by coronavirus.

CAF has guided member associations to come up with a plan on ending the troubled season.

Siwale said there was need to engage all clubs during the consultation process.

“I would agree that we take it easy. Many a team, even those who are at number five had a chance to probably become champions,” the ex-Nchanga Rangers president said.

As at week 25, Forest Rangers, who have never won the FAZ Super Division title, are leading the table with 46 points from 24 matches played.

‘This issue requires engagement. The association should talk to all clubs and find out which way is possible. Then at the end of the day we should be able to agree and say most clubs feel it should end in this manner,” Siwale said.

“It’s not a one man decision; it affects many people, many clubs, sponsors and other stakeholders. We need to talk to clubs engage them so that we hear their views in relation to concluding this season,” he said in Chingola.

Forest chairman Ben Mukuka recently said his team should be declared champions if the 2019/20 season is declared null and void.

[Read 1 times, 1 reads today]