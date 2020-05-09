9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Saturday, May 9, 2020
Stop Discriminating Against Deaf People, Let Them Drive, Government told

By Chief Editor
The Zambian Roads and Highway Safety Group (ZRHSG) is urging the Zambian government to stop discriminating against the deaf in our society and allow the deaf to start driving.

The Zambian Roads and Highway Safety Group has not found any reason that could stop a deaf person from safely and professionally driving a motor vehicle of their choice or any class.

The Group has also not found any research that shows that deaf drivers have been the leading cause of road traffic accidents in countries that allow the deaf to drive, like in the European Union countries, in the United States of America, United Kingdom, South Africa, Kenya and Zimbabwe among others.

In fact, research shows that deaf drivers are among the cautious and law-abiding motorists on the road because of their sensitivity to what is happening around them, including the reading of all road signs and checking their mirrors all the time.

Research has also shown that non-deaf drivers are easily distracted by the noise around them including listening to music, talking on the phone, honking, and other noises on our roads.

Research has also shown that most road signs and flashing lights are designed not to be heard but to be seen and as such the deaf should have been the first persons to be licensed to drive because of their easy understanding of road signage on our roads.

Not giving the deaf their chance to drive actually hinders the deaf from doing business like other citizens and denies them their freedom of movement without depending on others.

Zambia is among a few countries that still discriminate among the deaf in so far as driving on our roads is concerned.

Let the deaf drive.

