Sunday, May 10, 2020
Commercial sex workers helping in COVID-19 contact tracing

By editor
1
Minister of Health Chitalu Chilufya disclosed that commercial sex workers have been very cooperative in giving details of all their clients in order to aid contact tracing.This was disclosed during a question and answer session at a press briefing this morning.

1 COMMENT

  1. This is what we call pragmatic leadership. Finding pragmatic and flexible ways of attaining information and our goals of saving lives. We thank the ministry and all those on the front lines for their services to the nation. We would pick you any day before any self hating diasporans. We also ask our people to exercise some self restraint in terms of sex. We know most of you have been stuck at home with your wives some of whom you don’t like anymore but please abide by the directives. As for me there is only one woman for me. Happy mothers day to my beautiful regina. Kz

