Home Affairs Minister Stephen Kampyongo has warned Casino owners against turning the Gaming clubs into bars.

Mr. Kampyongo says Casinos should continue to operate as gambling places and serve their purposes rather than turning them into drinking places.

Speaking when he appeared on Radio Delight FM in Chinsali District of Muchinga Province, Mr. Kampyongo said there will be stiff punishment for those that go against President Edgar Lungu’s directive.

He also urged all those that will visit the Casinos to observe social distancing and ensure they wear face masks all the time.

Mr. Kampyongo noted that all those that go against the Presidential directive risk having their businesses suspended or their licenses revoked.

He said police and other law enforcement wings will continue with patrols day and night.

Meanwhile, the Zambia Gaming Association -ZGA- which regulates the operations of Casinos has thanked President Edgar Lungu for reopening Casinos because they are key in national development.

ZGA Chairperson Gift Simusamba says Casinos in Lusaka alone employ close to 2-thousand people and that their reopening is key for social and economic development.

Mr. Simusamba has however appealed to ZGA members who include Casinos, Sports Betting facilities and Slot Businesses to adhere to health guidelines as they resume operations.

And a check at Galaxy Casino at Lusaka’s East Park Shopping mall found management making arrangements to resume operations.

Galaxy General Manager Chris Cousins said while most Casinos were taken by surprise because they did not expect to reopen soon, they are happy with President Lungu’s move as it will help the over 2-hundred workers.

And a Check at some Bola Bet outlets found the premises opened but operations have not resumed.

Outlet Manager in Chelstone Godfrey Kasanga said the workers are waiting for further guidance from Head Office.

