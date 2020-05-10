Home Affairs Minister Stephen Kampyongo has warned Casino owners against turning the Gaming clubs into bars.
Mr. Kampyongo says Casinos should continue to operate as gambling places and serve their purposes rather than turning them into drinking places.
Speaking when he appeared on Radio Delight FM in Chinsali District of Muchinga Province, Mr. Kampyongo said there will be stiff punishment for those that go against President Edgar Lungu’s directive.
He also urged all those that will visit the Casinos to observe social distancing and ensure they wear face masks all the time.
Mr. Kampyongo noted that all those that go against the Presidential directive risk having their businesses suspended or their licenses revoked.
He said police and other law enforcement wings will continue with patrols day and night.
Meanwhile, the Zambia Gaming Association -ZGA- which regulates the operations of Casinos has thanked President Edgar Lungu for reopening Casinos because they are key in national development.
ZGA Chairperson Gift Simusamba says Casinos in Lusaka alone employ close to 2-thousand people and that their reopening is key for social and economic development.
Mr. Simusamba has however appealed to ZGA members who include Casinos, Sports Betting facilities and Slot Businesses to adhere to health guidelines as they resume operations.
And a check at Galaxy Casino at Lusaka’s East Park Shopping mall found management making arrangements to resume operations.
Galaxy General Manager Chris Cousins said while most Casinos were taken by surprise because they did not expect to reopen soon, they are happy with President Lungu’s move as it will help the over 2-hundred workers.
And a Check at some Bola Bet outlets found the premises opened but operations have not resumed.
Outlet Manager in Chelstone Godfrey Kasanga said the workers are waiting for further guidance from Head Office.
Ifipuba fibili Kampyongo and Lusambo over trying to show that they reconciled. Unfortunately nobody like neither of them. Zambia lost respect, just waiting to give last respect to all PF .
The president was clear in his speech that bars are not open. My bro lusambo made it also clearer yesterday and now my bro kampyonga has polished and shined it to make it even clearer. Now tell me, if we find you drinking in public and we invoke shamboko, would you blame us really?
So if casinos put tables 3m apart, only allow masked up people to enter, sanitised every 1 hour or so, restricted number of people and served alcoholic drinks, is it a problem??? WHO IS DOING THE THINKING, MWEBANTU???
So if I go to Marlin or Four Bistro for a meal with friends and we order some wine or lagers, and they obey the new normal regulations, then they are breaking the rules?? This sounds more like intimidation than regulation, PF GRZ.
To the comments above ,let us be realistic. Me and you both know that when we hade had a few to drink it is in our nature to hug our friends and speak to them at close proximity. Alcohol inhibits actions. So please do not come up with silly excuses. We know you in diaspora want to see many people in Zambia die. Maybe that is why you are for opening bars. Twakana. Kz
He’s repeating what Bowman has already said. Anyway he has found his voice, he lost it after signing the 42 Wheelbarrows Tender