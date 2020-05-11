9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Monday, May 11, 2020
type here...
Health

Escalating numbers of COVID-19 cases in the Zambia calls for more input from health workers than ever

By Chief Editor
36 views
2
Health Escalating numbers of COVID-19 cases in the Zambia calls for more input...
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Health Professions Council of Zambia Director Corporate Services Innocent Kolala says the escalating numbers of COVID-19 cases in the Country calls for more input from health workers than ever.

Mr. Kolala says it is not the time for health workers to relax if areas in which they operate have not yet recorded any case because the risk is everywhere.

He was speaking in Livingstone, Southern Province at the just ended training of health workers in Infection Prevention Control and Case Management of COVID-19 organized by HPCZ in partnership with the Zambia Medical Association.

Meanwhile, a medical expert has noted that failure to strictly adhere to infection prevention protocols and measures has contributed to some health workers getting infected.

Dr. Francis Mupeta a Consultant Physician says health workers may have all the necessary Personal Protective Equipment but they risk being infected with the Coronavirus if they do not follow stepwise approaches when handling patients.

He has disclosed that no medical doctor so far has contracted COVID-19 from within an isolation centre but that the positive cases involving medical doctors were contracted outside the isolation centers.

Dr Mupeta has since urged other health workers to desist from casual approaches but follow laid down protocols of preventing infections.

[Read 15 times, 15 reads today]

Related Posts:

Previous articleZambia Development Agency visiting food industry to appreciate the challenges the investors are facing
Next articleZambia Gaming Association has commended President Edgar Lungu for allowing Casinos to resume operations

2 COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...

Latest News

EconomyChief Editor - 0

Zambia Gaming Association has commended President Edgar Lungu for allowing Casinos to resume operations

The Zambia Gaming Association has commended President Edgar Lungu for allowing Casinos to resume operations subject to meeting health...
Read more
Health

Escalating numbers of COVID-19 cases in the Zambia calls for more input from health workers than ever

Chief Editor - 2
Health Professions Council of Zambia Director Corporate Services Innocent Kolala says the escalating numbers of COVID-19 cases in the Country calls for more input...
Read more
Headlines

Zambia Development Agency visiting food industry to appreciate the challenges the investors are facing

Chief Editor - 0
The Zambia Development Agency is visiting the private sector in the food industry to appreciate the challenges and opportunities the investors are facing. The Agency’s...
Read more
General News

Henry Kapoko to serve 9 years in jail instead of 18 years

Chief Editor - 36
THE Lusaka High Court has upheld the conviction slapped on former Ministry of Health Chief Human Resource Development Officer, Henry Kapoko and two others...
Read more
Economy

Lockdown has triggered rise in food prices-JCTR

Chief Editor - 5
THE Jesuits Centre for Theological Reflection (JCTR) has attributed the rising food prices to reduction in the supply of certain foods owing to lockdowns...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

COVID-19 may turn out to be a hoax disrupting the economy

Health editor - 65
I have been quietly monitoring the Covid-19 situation and the sequence of events that have transpired so far. I can safely say that it is...
Read more

No Confimed COVID-19 Case in Eastern Province, Suspect Case not the same as Confirmed Case-Health Minister

Health Chief Editor - 16
Zambia has not recorded any new confirmed positive COVID-19 case in Eastern Province, health minister Dr Chitalu Chilufya has clarified. He, however, said...
Read more

7 New COVID-19 cases Recorded out of 468 Tests

Health Chief Editor - 11
Health Minister Dr. Chitalu Chilufya has announced that Zambia has in the last 24 hours recorded seven new cases of COVID-19 out of 468...
Read more

Fourth COVID-19 Death recorded in Zambia

Health Chief Editor - 36
Minister of Health Chitalu Chilufya says this involves a known chronic patient, who had cancer of the colon, which had spread to the rest...
Read more
- Advertisement -
[Read 25 times, 1 reads today]

Related Posts:

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.

[Read 16 times, 16 reads today]

Related Posts: