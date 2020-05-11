Health Professions Council of Zambia Director Corporate Services Innocent Kolala says the escalating numbers of COVID-19 cases in the Country calls for more input from health workers than ever.

Mr. Kolala says it is not the time for health workers to relax if areas in which they operate have not yet recorded any case because the risk is everywhere.

He was speaking in Livingstone, Southern Province at the just ended training of health workers in Infection Prevention Control and Case Management of COVID-19 organized by HPCZ in partnership with the Zambia Medical Association.

Meanwhile, a medical expert has noted that failure to strictly adhere to infection prevention protocols and measures has contributed to some health workers getting infected.

Dr. Francis Mupeta a Consultant Physician says health workers may have all the necessary Personal Protective Equipment but they risk being infected with the Coronavirus if they do not follow stepwise approaches when handling patients.

He has disclosed that no medical doctor so far has contracted COVID-19 from within an isolation centre but that the positive cases involving medical doctors were contracted outside the isolation centers.

Dr Mupeta has since urged other health workers to desist from casual approaches but follow laid down protocols of preventing infections.

