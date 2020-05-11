9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Monday, May 11, 2020
Rural News

49 year-old man of Luampa District arrested for unlawful cultivation of cannabis plants weighing over 2.5 tonnes

By Chief Editor
The Drug Enforcement Commission (DEC) in Western Province has arrested a 49 year-old man of Luampa District for unlawful cultivation of cannabis plants weighing over 2.5 tonnes.

DEC Public Relations Officer, Theresa Katongo says Ndingila Polesha, who is a small-scale farmer of Mwangalesha area in Luampa District has been arrested for unlawful cultivation of fresh cannabis plants weighing 2.93 tonnes and trafficking in 385 kilograms of loose cannabis contrary to Cap 96 of the Laws of Zambia.

Ms. Katongo in a statement issued to ZNBC News said the commission has also seized a riffle, assorted ammunition, gunpowder and a fresh python head which are being investigated jointly with the Department of National Parks and Wildlife from the suspect.

Meanwhile, the Commission in Eastern province has arrested two siblings for trafficking in 385 kilograms of loose cannabis.

She identified them as Belita Msimuko and David Robert Msimuko of Mphunda village in Lundazi district .

Ms. Katonga said the two had concealed the contraband in five bags of polythene sacks which they were keeping in their shop.

She further said , in the same statement that the Commission has also arrested Mwelwa Tembo aged 21 year-old male of Shikoswe Compound in Kafue District for trafficking in 1.5 grams of Heroin and two grams of cannabis.

She said all the suspects are in police custody and will appear in court soon.

