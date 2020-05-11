9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Monday, May 11, 2020
type here...
Headlines

Zambia seeks IMF funding to help soften impact of Covid-19

By Chief Editor
36 views
0
Headlines Zambia seeks IMF funding to help soften impact of Covid-19
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Zambia has applied to the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for a COVID-19-related rapid credit facility.

Zambia was already wrestling with a growing public debt even before the new coronavirus outbreak forced lockdowns across the globe, delivering a big blow to demand for raw materials.

The Ministry of Finance said in a statement that discussions with the IMF on the rapid credit facility are continuing.

The IMF has approved requests for emergency pandemic aid from 50 of its 189 members for a total of about $18 billion, a spokesman for the Fund said on Thursday.

The IMF in April forecast Zambia’s economy would contract by 3.5% in 2020, down from growth of 1.5% in 2019, because of the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on the global economy.

Zambia’s economic activity has also been hampered by widespread power shortages.

Health Minister Chitalu Chilufya said the number of new coronavirus cases in Zambia rose to 252 on Saturday and deaths from the highly infectious respiratory disease increased to seven.

And the Ministry of Finance says it has started the process of shortlisting financial advisers to help reduce its debt load.

The Ministry says it has also closed a call for tenders for financial advisers over its debt and started the process of shortlisting and selecting the winner.

It said a statement will be issued once the entire selection process is complete.

The Zambian government’s external debt stock jumped to 45% of gross domestic product (GDP) in 2019, up from 37% in the previous year, while the total debt stock is estimated at 89%, according to World Bank data.

[Read 1 times, 1 reads today]

Related Posts:

Previous articleDambisa Moyo on a “Marshall Plan” for Africa

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...

Latest News

HeadlinesChief Editor - 0

Zambia seeks IMF funding to help soften impact of Covid-19

Zambia has applied to the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for a COVID-19-related rapid credit facility. Zambia was already wrestling with...
Read more
Columns

Dambisa Moyo on a “Marshall Plan” for Africa

Chief Editor - 5
BY DAMBISA MOYO THE PANDEMIC’S scale and virulence means it is destroying economies as much as it is claiming lives. Poor countries look as if they...
Read more
Feature Sports

Sikazwe Looking Forward to Adoption of VAR

sports - 2
Referee Jan Sikazwe says the introduction of Video Assistant Referees (VAR) in Zambia will enhance opportunities for local FIFA match officials. Sikazwe...
Read more
Headlines

Government to Shutdown Nakonde Border From Monday from the Spike of COVID-19 cases

Chief Editor - 51
President Edgar Lungu has directed for the temporal closure of Nakonde Border effective tomorrow 11 May 2020, health minister Dr. Chitalu Chilufya has disclosed. The...
Read more
General News

Commercial sex workers helping in COVID-19 contact tracing

editor - 18
https://youtu.be/6nM6Nwj46pg Minister of Health Chitalu Chilufya disclosed that commercial sex workers have been very cooperative in giving details of all their clients in order to...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Government to Shutdown Nakonde Border From Monday from the Spike of COVID-19 cases

Headlines Chief Editor - 51
President Edgar Lungu has directed for the temporal closure of Nakonde Border effective tomorrow 11 May 2020, health minister Dr. Chitalu Chilufya has disclosed. The...
Read more

Kampyongo Warns Casino owners against turning the Gaming clubs into bars

Headlines Chief Editor - 17
Home Affairs Minister Stephen Kampyongo has warned Casino owners against turning the Gaming clubs into bars. Mr. Kampyongo says Casinos should continue to operate as...
Read more

COVID-19 Cases Explode in Nakonde , with 79 new cases out of 170 Tests

Headlines Chief Editor - 69
Health Minister Dr. Chitalu Chilufya has declared Nakonde District as the new COVID-19 epicenter following the explosion of new cases in the district. The...
Read more

Stop Discriminating Against Deaf People, Let Them Drive, Government told

Headlines Chief Editor - 13
The Zambian Roads and Highway Safety Group (ZRHSG) is urging the Zambian government to stop discriminating against the deaf in our society and allow...
Read more
- Advertisement -
[Read 25 times, 1 reads today]

Related Posts:

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.

[Read 1 times, 1 reads today]

Related Posts: