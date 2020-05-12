9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Tuesday, May 12, 2020
General News

People in Lusaka seem not to care about the importance of adhering to the Coronavirus measures

By Chief Editor
4
Chief Editor

Flash buses proprietor Ismail Khankara has called for collective responsibility that will help the government fight COVID-19 successfully, noting with concern that most people in Lusaka seem not to care about the importance of adhering to the Coronavirus measures, citing lack of social distancing and failure to mask up.

Speaking when he featured on ZNBC during the COVID-19 program, Mr. Khankara who is also the Association of Indian Community in Zambia board member said the government is in an awkward situation as a result of the pandemic and requires the full support of the citizens.

“Government is between a rock and a hard place and initially I wanted to shut down the business but I understand the President’s predicament and his desire to keep the economy running for the sake of the poor,” he said.

He said the President is doing everything possible to ensure the economy continues to run but requires that people mask up, ensure social distancing and other measures so that progress is not retarded.

And Mr. Khankara has said he is making sure his workers are supporting the health guidelines and said he has gone further to put disinfection facilities so that all the buses are disinfected for the sake of the traveling public.

4 COMMENTS

  1. And a stup.id man hh is calling for total lockdown, under5 lacks wisdom and understand of the matter at hand,he even failed to explain to the people of Zambia as to why he was calling for a lockdown, busy misleading people. What a useless opposition leader. Iam sure Mazoka is turning in his grave.

    2
    6

  2. Very good gesture Ismail, that’s what we really want. Please people in Lusaka, adhering to CoronaVirus health set guidelines are also means of saving our lives and others. Let’s be cooperated.

    3

  3. All businesses providing services to the public should emulate Khankara and review their ways of doing business. Prevention should be the key driver for operating their businessesand a preserve of the general public.

    If Covid-19 becomes worse, all businesses which have been allowed to operate will cease operating. The customers should be helped to understand the importance of masking up and following guidelines laid down by authorities. If people do not comply, deny whatever services those people seek. Let’s keep ourselves safe by having a mindset like Khankara. Together we can overcome enemy and thumbs up to Khankara.

    1

Related Posts: