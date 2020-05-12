Flash buses proprietor Ismail Khankara has called for collective responsibility that will help the government fight COVID-19 successfully, noting with concern that most people in Lusaka seem not to care about the importance of adhering to the Coronavirus measures, citing lack of social distancing and failure to mask up.

Speaking when he featured on ZNBC during the COVID-19 program, Mr. Khankara who is also the Association of Indian Community in Zambia board member said the government is in an awkward situation as a result of the pandemic and requires the full support of the citizens.

“Government is between a rock and a hard place and initially I wanted to shut down the business but I understand the President’s predicament and his desire to keep the economy running for the sake of the poor,” he said.

He said the President is doing everything possible to ensure the economy continues to run but requires that people mask up, ensure social distancing and other measures so that progress is not retarded.

And Mr. Khankara has said he is making sure his workers are supporting the health guidelines and said he has gone further to put disinfection facilities so that all the buses are disinfected for the sake of the traveling public.

