Vice President Mrs. Inonge Wina has hailed the Ministry of Health and the Disaster Management and Mitigation Unit (DMMU) for ensuring that all donations received from the general public towards COVID-19 are well accounted for.

The Vice President says the two institutions have exhibited high levels of accountability in the management of COVID-19 donations in terms of receipts and disbursements.

“This includes financial and material donations currently the office of the auditor general has stationed 16 auditors at DMMU and the Ministry of Health to work with internal auditors in ensuring accountability of all donations.” Mrs. Wina stated.

She has further thanked the Auditor General for expeditiously and diligently ensuring accountability of all resources received both at DMMU and at the Ministry of Health.

She has also directed the DMMU National Coordinator Mr. Chanda Kabwe and Permanent Secretaries at the Ministry of Health to publish in the media a schedule of all donations received.

She said this will build confidence in the Zambian people that the donations received are being used accordingly.

Meanwhile, Mrs. Wina has directed the Ministry of Health and DMMU to ensure that all pupils in examination classes have reusable face masks as they resume classes on June 1st, 2020 as directed by President Edgar Lungu.

“As President Edgar Lungu directed that examination classes be reopened on the 1st of June and that all pupils be given reusable face masks. I emphasize that the Ministry of Health and DMMU must ensure that these reusable Masks are ready for all the pupils, please liaise with the Ministry of General Education.” She stated.

And Further, the Vice President has urged the two institutions to engage local tailors in the manufacturing of face masks.

She has since directed all district administrations to identify women and youths in tailoring, to undertake the exercise.

Mrs. Wina was speaking when she gave a statement on COVID-19 response activities at DMMU today.

And speaking earlier, DMMU National Coordinator Mr. Chanda Kabwe disclosed that Zambia has received support from the World Bank to the time of USD$1.4 Million for the construction of a world-class emergency center with the new technology.

He said the technology will link the Ministry of Transport and Communication’s meteorological department, the Ministry of Health, and the Ministry of Home Affairs.

This was after Mrs. Wina toured the DMMU’s call center which is also dealing with the disasters and the COVID-19 response.

[Read 192 times, 192 reads today]