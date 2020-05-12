9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Tuesday, May 12, 2020
type here...
Feature Lifestyle

Mosi day of thunder 2020 cancelled – relaunches as a one-off collaboration edition

By staff
36 views
0
Feature Lifestyle Mosi day of thunder 2020 cancelled - relaunches as a one-off collaboration...
staff

Artists that were to perform at MOD

Zambian Breweries has with deep regret and sadness announced the cancellation of this year’s 5th Edition of the beloved Mosi Day of Thunder Music festival in Livingstone, which was due to take place on 23rd May. This is in compliance with the restrictions on large social gatherings put in place by the Government of Zambia in order to contain the Covid-19 pandemic.

 

“This was not an easy decision but we have to put the safety of our community first.   Around the world, festivals, sporting events and community celebrations are being cancelled or postponed due to concerns over the spread of COVID-19; and ours should not be an exception. It is a collective responsibility to fight the spread of this pandemic and we trust that our consumers will understand this as a joint effort to protect our community.” said Zambian Breweries Country Director, Jose Moran.

 

Zambian Breweries in collaboration with R&G Events will now host a solidary event in Lusaka dubbed “Mosi Day of Thunder – Collabo Edition” on 10th October 2020 at The R&G Arena in Lusaka focused on raising funds to create relief to the city of Livingstone and the tourism and arts sector impacted by the COVID-19 outbreak. “It is in our DNA to bring people together for a better world and recognize that the local and international tourism industry required significant assistance to rebuild and that is why we have decided to donate part of the proceeds from this event to this Pro-Livingstone Tourism and Arts Fund.”

 

While this event is a corporate social initiative to generate funds to support the tourism industry of the vibrant city of Livingstone and home of the mighty Mosi-oa-Tunya, Zambian Breweries will maintain the promise of celebrating the best of local talent with local artists Mampi and Chef 187 joining the previously announced lineup featuring Slap Dee, Macky 2, Jay Rox, Yo Maps, Mic Burner, Magg 44, Natasha Chansa and Dope Boys including the country’s leading DJs. As an unfortunate outcome, the guest artist Sampa The Great will not perform at the event due to a clash in her scheduled dates. However, South African guest artist DJ Prince Kaybee will still perform at the event among the exciting list of local artists.

 

The sixth edition of the Mosi DOT will return to Livingstone in 2021 as per festival tradition and will endure to be a showcase of Zambian talent on the country’s biggest musical stage.

 

Mr. Moran further urged the public to adhere to the measures put in place to prevent the spread of the coronavirus until it is safe to socialize once again. “We will continue to unite people through music and find ways to connect with the community during this trying time. Our upcoming series of Mosi online music experiences to be launched this week will be innovative and exciting activities to keep our consumers entertained while they stay at home” he added.

 

Ticket refunds for those that bought tickets for this year’s Mosi Day of Thunder edition for Livingstone will be available at Computicket in Shoprite outlets, starting Friday 15th May, 2020. For more details, visit the Mosi Premium Lager Facebook Page.

Jose Moran – Country Director ZB

[Read 1 times, 1 reads today]

Related Posts:

Previous articleDiversification of the Zambian economy: Airport ideas for Zambia Tourist Board

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...

Latest News

Feature Lifestylestaff - 0

Mosi day of thunder 2020 cancelled – relaunches as a one-off collaboration edition

Zambian Breweries has with deep regret and sadness announced the cancellation of this year’s 5th Edition of the beloved...
Read more
Economy

Diversification of the Zambian economy: Airport ideas for Zambia Tourist Board

editor - 2
By Aristide Bance I came across an article on the 10th of May, 2020 written by Benedict Tembo titled “ Who owns Victoria Falls? “...
Read more
General News

People in Lusaka seem not to care about the importance of adhering to the Coronavirus measures

Chief Editor - 22
Flash buses proprietor Ismail Khankara has called for collective responsibility that will help the government fight COVID-19 successfully, noting with concern that most people...
Read more
Rural News

Samfya Town to get an International Convention Centre.

Chief Editor - 9
The Samfya Town Council and Workers Compensation Fund Control Board have signed a Memorandum of Understanding for development of an international convention centre. Luapula Province...
Read more
Columns

We are a rhetoric people and that is what Lucy Sichone was not

Chief Editor - 14
By Sishuwa Sishuwa   ‘Day by day, we seem to be left with a people who are embryos of themselves; people who never grow out of...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Today’s Message: Who Told You That?

Feature Lifestyle Chief Editor - 3
Today’s Scripture “...But I am afraidthat just as Eve was deceived by the serpent’s cunning, your minds may somehow be led astray from your sincere...
Read more

Women’s History Museum of Zambia and the National Museums of World Culture in Sweden awarded funding for a digital heritage platform collaboration

Feature Lifestyle staff - 8
The Women's History Museum of Zambia (WHMZ) and The National Museums of World Culture in Sweden (NMWC) has been awarded a grant of ZMW2,000,000 from the...
Read more

Today’s Message: Restful Waters

Feature Lifestyle Chief Editor - 4
Today’s Scripture “...Let him have all your worries and cares, for he is always thinking about you and watching everything that concerns you...” (1 Peter 5:7,...
Read more

Natasha Chansa pay tribute to Zambia’s first Republican President, Dr Kenneth Kaunda

Feature Lifestyle staff - 5
In Celebration of Zambia’s first Republican President, Dr. Kenneth Kaunda’s 96th Birthday on the 28th April, 2020. Natasha Chansa and The We Are Zed Campaign partner to...
Read more
- Advertisement -
[Read 25 times, 1 reads today]

Related Posts:

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.

[Read 1 times, 1 reads today]

Related Posts: