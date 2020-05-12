Zambian Breweries has with deep regret and sadness announced the cancellation of this year’s 5th Edition of the beloved Mosi Day of Thunder Music festival in Livingstone, which was due to take place on 23rd May. This is in compliance with the restrictions on large social gatherings put in place by the Government of Zambia in order to contain the Covid-19 pandemic.

“This was not an easy decision but we have to put the safety of our community first. Around the world, festivals, sporting events and community celebrations are being cancelled or postponed due to concerns over the spread of COVID-19; and ours should not be an exception. It is a collective responsibility to fight the spread of this pandemic and we trust that our consumers will understand this as a joint effort to protect our community.” said Zambian Breweries Country Director, Jose Moran.

Zambian Breweries in collaboration with R&G Events will now host a solidary event in Lusaka dubbed “Mosi Day of Thunder – Collabo Edition” on 10th October 2020 at The R&G Arena in Lusaka focused on raising funds to create relief to the city of Livingstone and the tourism and arts sector impacted by the COVID-19 outbreak. “It is in our DNA to bring people together for a better world and recognize that the local and international tourism industry required significant assistance to rebuild and that is why we have decided to donate part of the proceeds from this event to this Pro-Livingstone Tourism and Arts Fund.”

While this event is a corporate social initiative to generate funds to support the tourism industry of the vibrant city of Livingstone and home of the mighty Mosi-oa-Tunya, Zambian Breweries will maintain the promise of celebrating the best of local talent with local artists Mampi and Chef 187 joining the previously announced lineup featuring Slap Dee, Macky 2, Jay Rox, Yo Maps, Mic Burner, Magg 44, Natasha Chansa and Dope Boys including the country’s leading DJs. As an unfortunate outcome, the guest artist Sampa The Great will not perform at the event due to a clash in her scheduled dates. However, South African guest artist DJ Prince Kaybee will still perform at the event among the exciting list of local artists.

The sixth edition of the Mosi DOT will return to Livingstone in 2021 as per festival tradition and will endure to be a showcase of Zambian talent on the country’s biggest musical stage.

Mr. Moran further urged the public to adhere to the measures put in place to prevent the spread of the coronavirus until it is safe to socialize once again. “We will continue to unite people through music and find ways to connect with the community during this trying time. Our upcoming series of Mosi online music experiences to be launched this week will be innovative and exciting activities to keep our consumers entertained while they stay at home” he added.

Ticket refunds for those that bought tickets for this year’s Mosi Day of Thunder edition for Livingstone will be available at Computicket in Shoprite outlets, starting Friday 15th May, 2020. For more details, visit the Mosi Premium Lager Facebook Page.

