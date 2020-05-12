The Samfya Town Council and Workers Compensation Fund Control Board have signed a Memorandum of Understanding for development of an international convention centre.

Luapula Province Minister Nickson Chilangwa who witnessed the ceremonial signing of the MoU, said the development of the convention centre is one of the many fruits of the Luapula Expo and Investment Conference which was held in 2017.

Mr. Chilangwa who was accompanied by Provincial Permanent Secretary Dr. Felix Phiri said the convention centre will boost the tourism sector in the Province.

The Minister said the establishment of the convention centre would give a rebirth of Luapula’s standing as a world to tourism wonder.

He added that the development would propel the Province to claim its rightful place on the global tourism map.

He explained that the move resonated well with the Ministry y of Tourism and Arts’ tourism policy which has place Samfya as a gateway to the northern tourism circuit.

And WCFCB Chief Executive Officer Priscilla Bwembya is confident that her organisation is will deliver the project due to the conducive environment that government has created through the Provincial Administration.

Mrs. Bwembya said the investment will help the organisation to have a strong financial position that will help it administer compansation to workers who get injured in the line of duty.

The ceremony was witnessed by Chiefs Kasoma Bangweulu and Mibenge

[Read 131 times, 131 reads today]