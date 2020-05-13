Zambia’s request for emergency coronavirus funding from the International Monetary Fund may be scuppered because of the southern African nation’s growing debt burden.
The Washington-based lender last year cautioned that the nation’s borrowing was on an unsustainable path.
And now, even as the fund makes as much as $100 billion available to member countries, the IMF warned it won’t lend money to governments if it’s not sure it will be repaid.
“In cases where the debt is unsustainable, the member must take steps to restore debt sustainability in order to access fund financing,” the IMF said in response to questions about whether Zambia’s levels of borrowing could hinder its access.
“This could require the government to strike a balance of fiscal adjustment that protects critical social spending and debt relief.”
The global economic crisis the pandemic has caused is exacerbating existing economic risks in Africa’s second-biggest copper producer.
Foreign-exchange reserves were at a record low in January, already below levels to cover external debt servicing this year. Government debt will reach 110% of gross domestic product in 2020, and the economy will shrink by 3.5%, according to the IMF.
Zambia has already started the process to hire financial advisers for a liability-management exercise of its foreign debt, which rose to $11.2 billion by December from $4.8 billion five years earlier.
The government is shortlisting bidders after it issued a tender in March.
Talks with the IMF over an emergency loan are ongoing, Chileshe Kandeta, a spokesman for the finance ministry, said by text message in response to questions about the emergency virus funds.
Strained Relations
The nation’s Eurobonds have plunged this year on concerns about the ability to repay the debt, with yields on securities due in 2024 more than doubling this year to 41%.
Zambia could qualify for as much as $1.3 billion in relief to deal with the economic fallout of the coronavirus outbreak that has infected 441 people and closed borders with neighbors.
Relations between the government and the IMF have been strained in the past, with the lender yet to replace its resident representative after Zambia asked the last one to leave the country nearly two years ago.
Starting debt restructuring negotiations may be enough to convince the IMF to allow the country to access emergency funds.
Mozambique was able to access emergency IMF funding after suffering two powerful tropical cyclone strikes last year, despite it being in default and with a higher debt-to-GDP ratio than Zambia.
That Mozambique was in advanced restructuring talks with Eurobond holders, and the promise of future massive natural gas revenues were enough for the multilateral lender to approve assistance.
“If a country’s debt is unsustainable, the fund can only lend if it has adequate assurances that the member is on track to restore sustainability,” the IMF said. “If such steps involve a debt restructuring operation, we take into account its prospects for success in restoring sustainability.”
Zambia had already requested an economic package from the fund in December, before the virus relief request.
The response prompted Finance Minister Bwalya Ng’andu to complain about being told to first deal with the debt trajectory.
“When you say that we can only have a program after you have exhibited debt sustainability, it’s like you are only given an umbrella after the rains,” he told reporters in February.
[Bloomberg]
PF government killed chances of getting further loans from reputable lenders. They maybe owing more than what is reported. Lending the PF government will be like throwing investments away. Even Chinese have realized that all the strategic assets serving as collateral assets will be in vain as the new government comes to reposses all the country assets with questionable acquisitions. PF must go!
Please do not give Zambia any loans.
Upto now, we do not know what happened to the Euro bonds they borrowed.
The only thing that has changed since is our leaders have become very wealthy yet their salaries are modest. Retirees have not been paid pensions yet the president has bought himself a very expensive VVVIP jet.
And our government has borrowed heavily from the Chinese. We do not know the extent of this debt, or what will happen WHEN we do not pay back.
For the sake of our future generations, do not lend us any more money until PF thieves are out of office and in jail.
Zambia has already received too much money in donor fund for fighting the virus but the accountability of that money is not transparent. we need to see reports showing how much has been received and how it is being used. We dont want to see money disappearing yet we are seeing little being done in the fight against covid-19.
IMF should not give us any money! We cant risk the future of our children! Not until the Euro Bond funds are accounted for openly, please IMF stay away from these Kleptos!
The only thing Bloomberg & co are good at is painting a gloomy picture of us in order to make us believe that we are at the mercy of western institutions like IMF & World Bank. They’re even proud to be talking about “strained relations” when the motto should be cooperation.
We really need to put our heads together to show these people that we can do without them. They will be declared redundant the day we manage to achieve economic growth on our own. We can do it. We must do it.
Lazy Lungu’s govt is like a tick, external parasites, they will drink drink blood from its host till they fall off and die. ….they have no care about repayments
Nine Chale – there you go again…paint us a lovely picture about Zambia’s current forecast with Eurobond repayment imminent…..dont start your hypocrisy about Pan-Africanism here go an preach to your German missus or in your small German village let’s where it we take you.
halte den Mund, halt den Rand, Halt die Klappe
Lenders behave like puppeteer with strings attached, we should be able to stand on our own feet
@Tarino you’re beginning to bore me again with your daily temper tantrums and broken German grammar tanslated apiece to you by your search engine.
I don’t need to paint a lovely picture about Zambia because everything in our county points to prosperity. Our people walk on copper, gold, diamonds and share habitation with the most beautiful animals on the planet. If you’re too blind to see this wealth, then you’re better off spending the rest of your life in cold, grey, air polluted Britain where your coal is the only natural resource.