Police in Mwinilunga District in North Western Province have arrested Seven people who were found in possession of Six bags of Gold Samples, weighing 220 Kgs with an estimated value of K60, 000.

Zambia Police spokesperson Esther Katongo says on 10th May, 2020 between 01 00 hours and 0200 hours, Police carried out an operation at Kasenseli Gold Mining where they impounded a Toyota Fortuner Registration number DBC 78, white in colour, with Seven people on board.

Mrs Katongo says the seven had in their possession Six bags of Gold Samples and 2 Metal detector machines.

She explained that the seven have been jointly charged for the offence of theft and appeared in court on 12 May where they pleaded not guilty.

Mrs Katongo said the seven have since been granted bail.

President Edgar Lungu recently terminated the contract of Commissioner of Police at the Zambia Police Headquarters, Hudson Namachila who was moved from Northwestern Province as Police Commissioner for his failure to secure gold.

His dismissal came after the Head of State expressed disappointment and said it was justifiably so, that the police command in North-Western Province had failed to secure gold reserves.

President Lungu said it was regrettable that people have continued to mine precious minerals such as Gold illegally despite the minerals being strategic to national development.

[Read 1 times, 1 reads today]