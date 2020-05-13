9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Wednesday, May 13, 2020
type here...
General News

Coronavirus: Zambian Student found dead in UK flat after complaining of fever, trouble breathing

By Chief Editor
36 views
3
General News Coronavirus: Zambian Student found dead in UK flat after complaining of fever,...
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

A 22-year-old business university student was found dead in his flat after contracting coronavirus.

Kapalu Musenyesa, a Zambian student studying at Middlesex University, died in his North London flat on April 20, The Sun reports.

His devastated family were understood to have flown from Zambia for their son’s funeral on Monday.

Friends said Kapalu, who was known as Kaps, was found dead in his flat on Monday, April 20.

A fundraising page set up in his memory raised more than £6000 ($A11,300) towards funeral costs.

Kapalu, who is from Ndola in Zambia and attended Chengelo School, was studying business at Middlesex University.

Friend Agnes Mutale wrote on the fundraising page: “Kapalu was found dead in his room.

“He was studying business studies at Middlesex University here in the UK. COVID-19 claimed his life. “Please help us with the donations which will go towards funeral arrangements and processions.

“This will also cater for sending Kapalu’s remains to Zambia where his parents are. We are so humbled with the overwhelming support we are getting through from friends and relatives.”

Pal Chabala Kakungu wrote on Facebook: “I never pictured myself wearing a mask but after COVID-19 took my brother Kapalu Kaps Musenyesa (rest in peace young king) I think it’s time we took this whole thing seriously.

“Stay home or wear a mask to step out. And make sure you wash your hands every chance you get!”

Lily Mutamz wrote on Facebook: “COVID-19 has claimed a fourth Zambian in the UK. Kapalu, a student at Middlesex university, died in his flat in London. He had fever and difficulty breathing (hours before his death).”

The Middlesex University’s family flew over from southern Africa on Monday for his funeral, with the support of a £6,000 fundraising page in his memory.

Mr Musenyesa is reported to be the fourth Zambian national to die in the UK. Three others are said to be in intensive care units.

Sun Online have contacted Middlesex University for a response.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been urged to launch an independent public inquiry into the disproportionate impact coronavirus is having on the UK’s black and minority ethnic communities.

Analysis by the Office for National Statistics found black men and women are more than four times more likely to suffer a coronavirus-related death than white people.

[Read 628 times, 628 reads today]

Related Posts:

Previous articleEuropean Union extends K241.2 million support as its immediate-term contribution to the Covid-19 response in Zambia
Next articleDr Chilufya is Mismanaging COVID-19 fight, He must go back to his Ministerial Duties-Dr Kasese-Bota

3 COMMENTS

  1. Very sad.
    May God comfort his parents, family and friends. His life has been cut short by this devilish coronavirus.
    It cannot be easy for his family.

  2. This has really touched me. This young man had all his life to look forward to. He was going to come back home eventually, unlike the distasteful diasporans, and contribute to our economy. Can tarino and fellow sadist diasporans explain to us why our young man has died in your country? Why wasn’t he tested? You come here all day criticising our government’s approach and yet here we have a young healthy man living in your so called developed adopted homes who died out of your negligence. RIP and we in government will do what we can to support family. Very disappointed in diaspora. Kz

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...

Latest News

HeadlinesChief Editor - 3

Dr Chilufya is Mismanaging COVID-19 fight, He must go back to his Ministerial Duties-Dr Kasese-Bota

A senior Medical Practitioner has pushed holes in Zambia’s response to Covid-19 stating that the response is characterized by...
Read more
General News

Coronavirus: Zambian Student found dead in UK flat after complaining of fever, trouble breathing

Chief Editor - 3
A 22-year-old business university student was found dead in his flat after contracting coronavirus. Kapalu Musenyesa, a Zambian student studying at Middlesex University, died in...
Read more
Economy

European Union extends K241.2 million support as its immediate-term contribution to the Covid-19 response in Zambia

Chief Editor - 3
The European Union has extended EUR 12 million or K241.2 million support as its immediate-term contribution to the Covid-19 response in Zambia. According to a...
Read more
Photo Gallery

President Lungu’s Opening of Victoria Falls in Pictures

Chief Editor - 3
Read more
General News

Zambian youths need Change; not a ‘FIX’

Chief Editor - 2
By Christine Musole When you fix something it breaks, you fix again, again, again and again and it still breaks. A broken system can't be...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Zambian youths need Change; not a ‘FIX’

General News Chief Editor - 2
By Christine Musole When you fix something it breaks, you fix again, again, again and again and it still breaks. A broken system can't be...
Read more

DRC asks Zimbabwe to mediate over border dispute with Zambia

General News Chief Editor - 28
The Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) has approached Zimbabwean President Mnangagwa to mediate in its long-standing border dispute with Zambia in his capacity as...
Read more

Inonge Wina praises Disaster Management Unit for accounting for all COVID-19 Donations

General News Chief Editor - 10
Vice President Mrs. Inonge Wina has hailed the Ministry of Health and the Disaster Management and Mitigation Unit (DMMU) for ensuring that all donations...
Read more

People in Lusaka seem not to care about the importance of adhering to the Coronavirus measures

General News Chief Editor - 25
Flash buses proprietor Ismail Khankara has called for collective responsibility that will help the government fight COVID-19 successfully, noting with concern that most people...
Read more
- Advertisement -
[Read 25 times, 1 reads today]

Related Posts:

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.

[Read 628 times, 628 reads today]

Related Posts: