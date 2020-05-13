Photo Gallery Updated: May 13, 2020 President Lungu’s Opening of Victoria Falls in Pictures By Chief Editor May 13, 2020 36 views 2 Share Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Print Photo Gallery President Lungu's Opening of Victoria Falls in Pictures Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com The Victoria Falls President Lungu and his team Touring the Victoria Falls President Lungu and his team Touring the Victoria Falls President Lungu and his team Touring the Victoria Falls President Lungu and his team Touring the Victoria Falls President Lungu and his team Touring the Victoria Falls President Lungu and his team having lunch at Chrisma hotel President Lungu and his team having lunch at Chrisma hotel [Read 136 times, 136 reads today] Related Posts: President Lungu tours Victoria Falls It'll take 9 weeks for the Victoria Falls Water to Reach Kariba Dam, President Lungu is told President Lungu Opens Victoria Falls Zimbabwe, Zambia challenged on Victoria Falls We'll transform Victoria Falls into Africa's Las Vegas-Chamisa Previous articleZambian youths need Change; not a ‘FIX’Next articleEuropean Union extends K241.2 million support as its immediate-term contribution to the Covid-19 response in Zambia 2 COMMENTS Those are not encouraging pictures for tourists , I know Mr lungu is wearing a rain coat because he does not want to get wet , but that looks like a full bio hazard suit to tourists who getting wet by showers from Vic falls is part of the fun and attraction…. Those pictures make it look like a very hazardous affair to visit Vic falls If you want to attract tourist , act like them, a face mask will do. Must be an African thing, 1 Reply Lungu is the biggest joke to happen to Zambia. I wonder if he ever understands world events Zambia will remember these wasted years the hard way Reply LEAVE A REPLY Cancel reply Please enter your comment! Please enter your name here You have entered an incorrect email address! Please enter your email address here Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. Notify me of follow-up comments by email. Notify me of new posts by email. - Advertisement - Loading... Latest News HeadlinesChief Editor - May 13, 20202European Union extends K241.2 million support as its immediate-term contribution to the Covid-19 response in ZambiaThe European Union has extended EUR 12 million or K241.2 million support as its immediate-term contribution to the Covid-19...Read more Photo Gallery President Lungu’s Opening of Victoria Falls in Pictures Chief Editor - May 13, 2020 2 Read more General News Zambian youths need Change; not a ‘FIX’ Chief Editor - May 13, 2020 1 By Christine Musole When you fix something it breaks, you fix again, again, again and again and it still breaks. A broken system can't be... Read more Economy CEC, Zesco Opt for Arbitration Chief Editor - May 13, 2020 1 The end of the bitter war over the future of the Bulk Supply Agreement which expired last month, Zesco and Copperbelt Energy Corporation have... Read more Columns Why a Marshall Plan for Africa might be Dead Aid too Chief Editor - May 13, 2020 2 By Caesar Cheelo, Senior Researcher-Macroeconomics at ZIPAR Recently, world-renowned author and Zambian economist Dambisa Felicia Moyo wrote an article in the Economist on a “Marshall... Read more More Articles In This Category Women’s History Museum of Zambia and the National Museums of World Culture in Sweden awarded funding for a digital heritage platform collaboration Feature Lifestyle staff - May 9, 2020 8 The Women's History Museum of Zambia (WHMZ) and The National Museums of World Culture in Sweden (NMWC) has been awarded a grant of ZMW2,000,000 from the... Read more Bowman Lusambo’s COVID-19 Enforcement Orchestration in Pictures Photo Gallery Chief Editor - April 12, 2020 60 Read more Zambia’s COVID-19 Fight in Pictures Photo Gallery Chief Editor - March 30, 2020 22 Read more International Women’s Day in Pictures Photo Gallery Chief Editor - March 9, 2020 13 Read more - Advertisement - [Read 25 times, 1 reads today]Related Posts:Mukula Cartel is Fake News, Reporters should rise above Fake news and return to Professional Reporting-President LunguToday's Message: He Doesn’t Need a CloudZambia 2017 Under-20 AFCON News BriefsHH says Zambia’s democracy is heavily under threat as Police block UPND News ConferenceMinistry of Information to hold a convention of local media to deal with fake News
Those are not encouraging pictures for tourists , I know Mr lungu is wearing a rain coat because he does not want to get wet , but that looks like a full bio hazard suit to tourists who getting wet by showers from Vic falls is part of the fun and attraction….
Those pictures make it look like a very hazardous affair to visit Vic falls
If you want to attract tourist , act like them, a face mask will do.
Must be an African thing,
Lungu is the biggest joke to happen to Zambia. I wonder if he ever understands world events
Zambia will remember these wasted years the hard way