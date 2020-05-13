9.5 C
Photo Gallery

President Lungu’s Opening of Victoria Falls in Pictures

By Chief Editor
The Victoria Falls
The Victoria Falls

President Lungu and his team Touring the Victoria Falls
President Lungu and his team Touring the Victoria Falls

President Lungu and his team Touring the Victoria Falls
President Lungu and his team Touring the Victoria Falls

President Lungu and his team Touring the Victoria Falls
President Lungu and his team Touring the Victoria Falls

President Lungu and his team Touring the Victoria Falls
President Lungu and his team Touring the Victoria Falls

President Lungu and his team Touring the Victoria Falls
President Lungu and his team Touring the Victoria Falls

President Lungu and his team having lunch at Chrisma hotel
President Lungu and his team having lunch at Chrisma hotel

President Lungu and his team having lunch at Chrisma hotel
President Lungu and his team having lunch at Chrisma hotel

2 COMMENTS

  1. Those are not encouraging pictures for tourists , I know Mr lungu is wearing a rain coat because he does not want to get wet , but that looks like a full bio hazard suit to tourists who getting wet by showers from Vic falls is part of the fun and attraction….

    Those pictures make it look like a very hazardous affair to visit Vic falls

    If you want to attract tourist , act like them, a face mask will do.

    Must be an African thing,

    1

  2. Lungu is the biggest joke to happen to Zambia. I wonder if he ever understands world events
    Zambia will remember these wasted years the hard way

