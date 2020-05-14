9.5 C
208 New COVID-19 Cases Recorded, with 196 cases coming from Nakonde

By Chief Editor
The country has recorded 208 new cases of Covid-19. Health Minister Chitalu Chilufya says the new cases are from the mass screening conducted in Lusaka, Nakonde, and other parts of the country over a period of time.

Dr. Chilufya has explained that 196 cases are from Nakonde while 12 involve truck drivers of various nationalities who entered the country through the Chirundu border. Speaking during the routine updates on COVID-19 in Lusaka today, the Health Minister said the country conducted 903 tests in the last 24 hours.

Dr. Chilufya said the country now has a cumulative total of 6 54 cases with seven deaths and 134 recoveries and that Zambia has 523 cases that are active in various isolation centers. Dr. Chilufya said all the COVID 19 patients are stable except for one in Masaiti, who has hypertension.

Dr. Chilufya said 45 patients are admitted in Nakonde and 39 in Chinsali General Hospital while 84 are under quarantine in Nakonde.

Previous articlePresident Lungu has Tasked Finance Minister to clear the air on the K10 billion stimulus package

  5. We warned you 4 weeks ago about impeding disaster but ever inept Lazy Lungu stated that he wont close borders as Zambia is a landlocked but now look at this mess. Mediocrity and corruption is rewarded under the token leader Lazy Lungu this is why you see the likes of Chilufya still on that chair.

